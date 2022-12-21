Sensible Hot Dogs Announces Listing on NEO Exchange with Ticker 'HOTD'

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensible Meats Inc., dba Sensible Hot Dogs (the "Company or "Sensible"), an innovative hot dog company focused on changing the playing field around America's street food, is excited to announce that it has received final approval to list its common shares on the NEO Exchange Inc. (the "NEO Exchange") and will commence trading under the symbol "HOTD" as of market open on December 22, 2022.

"Our debut on the NEO Exchange is a significant milestone for our company as we look to leverage the capital markets to fuel our growth with the support of a Tier 1 exchange," commented Shawn Balaghi, CEO of the Company. "After thoroughly reviewing all of the potential options to list in Canada, we are convinced that listing on the NEO Exchange, a senior stock exchange, best raises our profile among retail and institutional investors and provides a platform from which to expand our shareholder base as we execute our growth and value creation plans."

"A great way to close the year as we list yet another innovative and disruptive company intent on addressing market demand," remarked Jos Schmitt, President of NEO and Senior Vice President of Global Listings for Cboe Global Markets. "Sensible is transforming the consumer experience with a version of one of the most well-loved convenience foods. The growth potential is huge as more and more consumers transition to an environmentally-conscious, plant-based lifestyle. As Canada's Tier 1 exchange for the innovation economy, NEO is fully equipped to serve as a catalyst for Sensible's growth through enhanced quality of trading, exposure to a wider investor community, and an unrivalled customer service experience."

About Sensible Hot Dogs (NEO: HOTD)

Sensible Meats Inc., dba Sensible Hot Dogs, is an innovative hot dog company focused on changing the playing field around America's street food. The Company's goal is to transform the consumer experience of plant-based eating and to prove that tasty foods can also come from less processed, natural ingredients. Sensible is going above and beyond the impossible to deliver the world's tastiest, healthiest and smartest hot dog.

About NEO Exchange

The NEO Exchange is Canada's Tier 1 stock exchange for the innovation economy, bringing together investors and capital raisers within a fair, liquid, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since 2015 and acquired by Cboe Global Markets in 2022, NEO provides access to trading across all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. NEO lists companies and investment products seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward–looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward–looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions. Readers are cautioned that forward–looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward–looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward–looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; decreases in the prevailing prices for products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; regulations and enforcement priorities of governmental authorities; compliance with government regulation and related costs; and other risks described in the Company's prospectus. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward–looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward–looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

The Company's securities have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any person in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither the NEO Exchange nor any securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

