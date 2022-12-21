THE NECESSITY RETAIL REIT EXPECTED TO COMPLETE OVER $400 MILLION DISPOSITIONS IN 2022, INCLUDING $74 MILLION IN FOURTH QUARTER

Leases Over Two Million Square Feet in 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: RTL/ RTLPP / RTLPO) ("RTL" or the "Company") announced today that it has closed on four property sales for $1.6 million and it expects to close on four additional property sales for $72.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2022, RTL will have disposed of 27 properties for a total contract sales price of $405.4 million, including the four properties expected to close by year end.

(PRNewsfoto/American Finance Trust, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Additionally, the Company also announced that it signed over two million square feet of new and renewal leases in its multi-tenant segment in 2022.

"Our dispositions this year demonstrate our strong strategic execution following the $1.3 billion open-air shopping center acquisition we completed earlier this year and, along with robust leasing activity, further strengthened our Necessity Retail focused portfolio," said Michael Weil, CEO of RTL. "The net proceeds generated by the fourth quarter asset sales will be available and may be used for debt repayment. We expect to close on additional dispositions in our pipeline in early 2023. We believe in the long-term strength of retail in the US and that brick-and-mortar stores will continue to play a critical role in the industry."

About The Necessity Retail REIT - Where America Shops

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

Important Notice

