CE Concepts Receives Joint Accreditation with Commendation, the Highest Level of Accreditation for Continuing Medical Education Providers

Commendation places CEC among the top 10 percent of Jointly Accredited CE providers

LEXINGTON, Ky., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Educational Concepts, LLC (CEC), an accredited provider of interprofessional continuing medical education (CME) and a division of KnowFully Learning Group, today announced it received Joint Accreditation with Commendation, the highest level of accreditation offered to members of its industry. The designation runs through November 2028, solidifying CEC's standing as a long-term leader in training and education for healthcare providers.

CEC

Awarded by the governing bodies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and the American Nurses Credentialing Center's Accreditation Program (ANCC) under a coalition known as Joint Accreditation for Interprofessional Continuing Education, the designation process allows organizations to be simultaneously accredited to provide continuing education activities for multiple professions through a single, unified application process and set of accreditation standards.

Joint Accreditation is only awarded to providers who demonstrate 100% compliance in all 12 required criteria, while seven additional criteria chosen among several options is necessary for Commendation. As of spring 2022, there were 143 Jointly Accredited providers, just 13 of which earned Commendation, including notable institutions such as the Cleveland Clinic and Harvard Medical School.

"Receiving Joint Accreditation with Commendation validates CE Concepts as a premier source of accredited continuing education within the healthcare community," said Joni Fowler, PharmD, BCPP, CEC founder and managing director. "Our work to pursue Commendation, while daunting, motivated us to more carefully plan, deliver, and document education that met that goal. Our team is extremely proud of the distinction and we are wholly committed to fulfilling its promise by delivering world-class continuing education that – most importantly – improves outcomes for patients."

In a letter congratulating CEC, the Joint Accreditors commended the company for meeting its requirements "and for demonstrating that yours is a learning organization and a change agent for the interprofessional healthcare teams you serve."

"You have demonstrated an engagement with your environment in support of interprofessional learning and team change that is a part of a system for quality improvement," the Joint Accreditors said.

Therapeutic areas of focus include oncology, cardiology, psychology and neurology, and hematology, and CEC has educated more than 700,000 healthcare providers via more than 2,500 live and web-based CME activities since its founding in 2000.

The seven additional criteria CEC fulfilled to earn Commendation were:

The provider engages patients as planners and teachers in accredited Interprofessional Continuing Education (IPCE) and/or CE.

The provider engages students of the health professions as planners and teachers in accredited IPCE and/or CE.

The provider supports the continuous professional development of its own education team.

The provider engages in research and scholarship related to accredited IPCE and/or CE and disseminates findings through presentation or publication.

The provider identifies and addresses factors beyond clinical care (e.g., social determinants) that affect the health of patients and integrates those factors into accredited IPCE and/or CE.

The provider collaborates with other organizations to address population health issues.

The provider designs accredited IPCE and/or CE (that includes direct observation and formative feedback) to optimize communication skills of learners.

"Achieving Joint Accreditation with Commendation is a real achievement in this industry," said Susan Yarbrough, CHCP, senior director, educational excellence, for KnowFully Medical Education. "It reflects true dedication to building an effective team, infrastructure, outreach, and communications to offer the highest-quality, impactful education that will improve clinical practice and outcomes for patients."

About CE Concepts

CE Concepts designs, develops and delivers responsive continuing medical education initiatives for physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and related members of the interprofessional healthcare team. CEC educational modalities include live symposia, grand rounds, chapter series, young investigator forums, resident immersion programs, interactive webinars, webcasts and on-demand web-based enduring activities, all with the concerted purpose of promoting clinician knowledge, improving clinical practice and optimizing outcomes for patients. For more information, please visit http://www.ceconcepts.com.

About KnowFully Learning Group

The KnowFully Learning Group provides continuing professional education, exam preparation courses and education resources to the accounting, finance and healthcare sectors. KnowFully's suite of learning solutions helps learners become credentialed, satisfy required credit hours to maintain credentials, and stay informed on the latest trends and critical changes in their industries over the course of their careers. The company provides exam preparation and continuing education for accounting, finance, and tax professionals under the Surgent Accounting & Financial Education brand. KnowFully's healthcare education brands include CME Outfitters, CE Concepts, PharmCon, The Rx Consultant, ChiroCredit, IA Med, EMT & Fire Training Inc., Psychotherapy.net, and American Fitness Professionals & Associates. For more information, please visit http://www.KnowFully.com.

Creative Education Concepts, LLC, an accredited provider of interprofessional continuing medical education (CME) today announced it received Joint Accreditation with Commendation, the highest level of accreditation offered to members of its industry.

