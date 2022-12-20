WOW! Gave Back More Than $125,000 to its Communities in 2022

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced it donated more than $125,000 in 2022 through a combination of educational scholarships, employee volunteer hours and other contributions in support of the communities it serves.

To bolster local educational opportunities, WOW! awarded more than $70,000 in scholarships and funding for schools. These contributions went directly to upgrading equipment for STEM initiatives, scholarships to support students' post-secondary education, supporting equity in the workplace with the Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce and helping meet the need for critical technology in education.

Through the company's longstanding "WOW! in the Neighborhood" (WIN) program, employees volunteered in their local communities, donating time and materials equivalent to tens of thousands of dollars. Created in 2011, the WIN program provides the opportunity for all WOW! employees to donate time and talent to charities of their choosing, such as Habitat for Humanity and the American Red Cross. This year, WOW! employees also provided thousands of dollars worth of Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

In Florida, where many communities were severely impacted by Hurricane Ian, WOW! donated $30,000 to the American Red Cross to support relief efforts. These funds helped keep emergency shelters and supplies stocked in communities impacted by flooding, wind damage and power outages.

"Spirit of service is integral to who we are at WOW!, and has long been one of our key values as we serve customers and communities across diverse markets," said David Brunick, WOW!'s chief human resources officer. "We take great pride in our employees' initiative to strengthen their communities and are grateful to provide support where it is needed most, whether that is helping a community recover from a natural disaster or making a substantial impact on providing students with resources for a bright future."

WOW! employees have donated tens of thousands of volunteer hours to charities across the company's footprint since the WIN program was launched. More information about the WIN program and WOW!'s dedication to supporting communities, preserving the environment and advancing equity initiatives can be found in WOW!'s 2022 ESG Report .

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes 1.9 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 14 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized nine times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation, winning the award for the last five consecutive years and making the 2022 Top 101 National Winners list. Visit wowway.com for more information.

