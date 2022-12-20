Springboard Hospitality Establishes Presence in South Carolina with Addition of Two Hotels in Myrtle Beach

Leading Hospitality Management Company Welcomes The Sandcastle and The Sandcastle South to Its Collection of Hotels and Resorts

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Springboard Hospitality, a premier hospitality management company with 41 properties across 11 states, today announced two new hotels joining its portfolio, The Sandcastle Oceanfront Resort at the Pavilion and The Sandcastle Oceanfront Resort South Beach in Myrtle Beach, S.C., with a combined 410 rooms. This news marks Springboard Hospitality's expansion into the Palmetto State.

The Sand Castle South in Myrtle Beach, S.C. (PRNewswire)

"We're thrilled to welcome these two oceanfront resorts to the Springboard Hospitality family as we expand our presence across the southeast U.S.," said Ben Rafter, Chief Executive Officer, Springboard Hospitality. "With Myrtle Beach being a popular family vacation destination and receiving 19 million visitors annually, we look forward to transforming both properties with refreshed guest rooms and public spaces and bringing in our expert team and best-in-class technology."

As one of Myrtle Beach's most well-known resorts, The Sandcastle Oceanfront Resort at the Pavilion sits on the beach with unbeatable views of the coast and easy access to the destination's world-famous attractions. With two swimming pools and a lazy river, families can have endless fun on property and easily stroll downtown to Myrtle Beach Pavilion, the 11-acre amusement park.

The Sandcastle Oceanfront Resort South Beach offers indoor and outdoor pools, an oceanfront lawn area, and poolside cabana bar. The resort is steps away from Springmaid Pier, a beloved landmark for locals and tourists, and is within walking distance to Pelicans Ballpark, home to the minor league Myrtle Beach Pelicans. Both properties are perfect gateways for vacationers to experience the best of Myrtle Beach.

Springboard Investment Advisors LLC (SIA), advised on structuring the hotel's management contract and co-investment alongside Los Angeles-based Hybridge Capital Management. SIA provides capital solutions and invests in properties in multiple U.S. markets, expanding Springboard Hospitality's capabilities beyond management solutions.

"Alongside Springboard Hospitality and sponsor partners, Springboard Investment Advisors has executed over $200 million in hotel acquisitions and renovations over the last three years," said Sean Williams, Chief Development Officer, Springboard Hospitality. "Together with Hybridge, we are excited to begin the next chapter for the two Sandcastle resorts."

Springboard Hospitality ends 2022 on the heels of tremendous growth in the past two years, increasing its presence in key leisure destinations, including Kona, Hawaii, Branson, Mo., Mammoth Spring, Calif., and Jackson, Wyo. – which join anchor properties in Los Angeles and San Francisco. The company added six new hotels to its portfolio this year, and now manages more than 6,000 rooms across the U.S. Springboard offers a personalized approach to managing hotels, offering customized management agreements to support owners' operations, marketing, revenue, capital planning, and sales goals. A key differentiator is the company's hospitality intelligence platform (H.I.), which curates a suite of best-in-class tools to ensure optimal returns and peak performance.

Hoteliers interested in learning more about Springboard Hospitality's management capabilities or capital planning services through sister company Springboard Investment Advisors, can reach out through https://www.springboardhospitality.com/contact/.

