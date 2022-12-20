Japanese Game Giant GREE to Run Nodes on Polygon

TOKYO, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BLRD, Pte Ltd (Headquartered in Singapore, President: Eiji Araki, a wholly owned subsidiary of GREE Inc, hereinafter "BLRD") has started to operate validator nodes on Polygon.

BLRD is a company established by GREE in Singapore for the purpose of promoting its Web3 business. Utilizing the experience cultivated at the GREE Group, the company is promoting the operation of validator nodes for the Oasys and Avalanche blockchains and the development of blockchain games. BLRD has been investigating ones suitable for game offerings and has been selected to operate as a validator for the Polygon network, which has a limit of only 100 validators.

Going forward, BLRD will contribute to the performance, security, and decentralization of the network as one of the validators that make up the Polygon network.

BLRD will continue to develop services that many customers will enjoy for a long time through collaboration with many blockchain companies and entertainment including new games.

About Polygon

Polygon is the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development, providing L2 solutions like ZK and optimistic rollups, sidechains, hybrid solutions, stand-alone and enterprise chains, data availability solutions, and more.

About GREE

Originally founded as the operator of a social network, GREE quickly emerged as one of Japan's mobile Internet pioneers, developing the world's first mobile social game. Today GREE continues to diversify as a technology company with a range of businesses including mobile games and anime, metaverse,commerce, DX, manga, and investment.

It has been almost 15 years since we started our game business, and it is still going well, with our 2022 title "Heaven Burn Red" (Planning and production by Wright Flyer Studios × Key) awarded by Google Play as the best game of 2022. Our non-game business is also doing well, with our Metaverse "REALITY" surpassing 10 million downloads worldwide this October.

About BLRD

BLRD is a new wholly owned subsidiary established in Singapore in July 2022. It operates three businesses in the blockchain domain. They are gaming, validation and investment. We will provide new entertainment services on the blockchain by leveraging the GREE Group's experience to date.

https://blrd.inc/

https://twitter.com/HelloBLRD

