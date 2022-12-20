InventHelp Inventor Develops a Cover to Help Caregivers with Baby Messes (MHO-213)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I invented the OOGIE ARMOR to help both myself and my wife with our new baby," said an inventor from Reno, Nev., "and to provide individuals with more support with the challenges that come with becoming a new parent."

The patent-pending invention protects a caregiver's clothes as they are holding, feeding, or burping an infant and can be used as a privacy cover by breastfeeding moms. It would not fall off when bending over or shift out of position as the baby is repositioned (from shoulder to shoulder or from breast to breast, for example) and the caregiver would be free to use both hands to fully support the child. This could save time spent laundering soiled clothing, as well as on money spent on expensive dry-cleaning bills. The cover is convenient, easy to use, comfortable and secure and the inventor has created a prototype.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MHO-213, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp