Gausium to Showcase Groundbreaking New Navigation Engine at CES 2023

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gausium, the world-leading solutions provider of autonomous cleaning and service robots, will bring its latest navigation technology"GMind X" and comprehensive product suites to CES 2023. To be held in Las Vegas from January 5th to 8th for the upcoming edition, CES is the most influential tech event in the world. Gausium will demonstrate its offerings that fuel a transformative technology development in the field of service robotics at Booth #9663, LVCC North Hall.

"We are very much looking forward to the CES. Gausium is presenting our award-winning service robots at the fair. Having won six awards in best innovation and design in 2022, Gausium is leading the autonomous cleaning market. The success of the Gausium robots can be largely attributed to the Gausium's unique vision SLAM and the groundbreaking Auto Spot Cleaning feature supported by AI deep learning. In addition, all of the tech behind Gausium products are developed 'in house' with nearly 200 patents," said Peter Kwestro, Global Business Development Director at Gausium.

"During the event we will showcase the latest version of the autonomous navigation engine, GMind X, on the site, so visitors can see for themselves what we mean with 'Robolution by Gausium'," added Kwestro.

SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) is a technological mapping method that allows robots and other autonomous vehicles to build a map and localize itself on that map at the same time. Since 2017, Gausium has integrated its advanced SLAM technology into cleaning robots to provide autonomous floor cleaning solutions. Baoxing Qin, CTO at Gausium, elaborated that the new-generation SLAM of Gausium has been developed to provide robust and reliable mapping and localization for commercial cleaning robots in complex and changing environments.

As an industry-leading autonomous navigation system, GMind X possesses a wide range of cutting-edge features. According to Qin, it features dynamic positioning, with which it enables real-time map updates in dynamic environments. It detects static and dynamic obstacles from all directions in real-time, and will reroute itself autonomously for a collision-free path. Powered by deep learning, the Gausium robots can identify different types of obstacles and make corresponding behavior decisions. Besides, GMind X offers easy and hassle-free mapping and map editing via the touchscreen and the mobile app. No location markers, laptop connection or professional engineer is needed for mapping.

GMind X also allows for flexible path planning. Particularly, in the Auto Spot Cleaning mode, the robot will constantly scan and automatically perform spot cleaning whenever detecting wastes or stains. By cleaning only where it is needed, it improves efficiency and significantly reduces water and power consumption.

Driven by GMind X, the company has rolled out a comprehensive commercial cleaning robot portfolio consisting of Phantas, Scrubber 50 Pro, Vacuum 40, Scrubber 75, and Delivery X1 Pro. With the ethos of "Robolution by Gausium", Gausium has made its vision to lead the smart digital transformation of the service sector, empowering people to work and live smarter.

About GAUSIUM

Gausium was founded by Edward CHENG in 2013 out of a passion for autonomous driving. It started as a solutions provider of SLAM (simultaneous localization and mapping) and integrated robotics software. Today, Gausium has become a leading company of AI-powered autonomous cleaning and service robots with more than 2,000 successful deployments in 50 countries and regions. Currently, Gausium's products and services include commercial floor cleaning robots, indoor delivery robots and supplementary accessories like docking stations, cloud platform and application software.



