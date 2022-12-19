NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axylyum Charter, the parent company of the growth enablement product, AXY Wrap®, has entered into an agreement with Tidal Loans. Effective December 1, 2022, all loans within the Tidal Loans portfolio are optioned through Axylyum Charter's exclusive product.

Tidal Loans Options Lending Portfolio through AXY Wrap®

Tidal Loans, a leading Texas lender with a Nationwide footprint, is headed by Houston entrepreneur, philanthropist, investor, and former NFL player, N.D. Kalu. A graduate of Rice University, Mr. Kalu also completed a special entrepreneurial program at Wharton Business School, the Kellogg School of Management, and co-founded a real estate investment firm.

"We are privileged to welcome N.D. Kalu and his outstanding team into the AXY Wrap® family. In optioning its lending portfolio, Tidal Loans is not only positioning itself for exponential growth, but also making a significant play for a market share in the challenging market environment. As a leading originator, Tidal Loans will undoubtedly outperform its own current production with the targeted benefits of AXY Wrap®, and will deliver positive growth to its investors," stated Robert Emerson, VP of Product Development at Axylyum Charter.

AXY Wrap® acts as a safeguard for retail and wholesale private lenders. In the event of default, Axylyum Charter acquires the distressed asset at up to 100% of the origination price.

"By securing our portfolio with AXY Wrap®, Tidal Loans is positioned to continue our remarkable growth through the end of 2022 and beyond. The path to substantial increase in origination is clear and with a solid balance sheet protection, 2023 will bring even more capital deployment opportunities that Tidal Loans will execute with confidence," stated N.D. Kalu, Principal at Tidal Loans.

Since its inception, Axylyum Charter has received significant industry-wide attention and recognition for its unique and proprietary growth enablement product, AXY Wrap®, which allows lenders to do what they do best – lend.

ABOUT AXYLYUM CHARTER:

Axylyum Charter has disrupted the commercial lending space with its growth enablement product, AXY Wrap®. Specifically designed for lenders and secondary market participants, AXY Wrap® supports portfolio expansion by removing the risk of default.

For more information about AXY Wrap®, visit www.axylyum.com.

ABOUT TIDAL LOANS:

Tidal Loans is a leading Texas lender that is supported by its three pillars in private lending: speed, simplicity, and transparency. Led by a team of professionals with over 50 combined years of experience, Tidal Loans takes pride in helping real estate investors achieve the American Dream.

For more information about Tidal Loans, visit www.tidalloans.com.

