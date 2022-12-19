Google: Kendago's Creative Bidding Strategy Boosts Vshred's Conversion Rate By 67%

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A performance marketing case study published by Google suggests that innovative approaches shouldn't be limited to creative copywriting and trendy videos.

Using a unique Target CPA bidding strategy, Kendago, a world-leading advertiser has achieved impressive results.

According to Google , Kendago's Target CPA bidding strategy outperformed Max conversion bidding, delivering a 67% increase in conversion rate and a 23% increase in ROAS.

"Target CPA bidding is a Smart Bidding strategy that sets bids for you to get as many conversions as possible. Implementing this allows the algorithm to optimize to your specific goals. It has proved to be an efficient bidding solution, delivering superior results for our clients by effortlessly driving more revenue at a similar or stronger CPA." said Amir Cohen, Co-Founder, Kendago.

Other notable results include a 22% decrease in CPA and a 13% increase in the view rate, as well as a 30% increase in the overall click-through rate

Rafi Magen, Kendago's CEO says: "We constantly strive to push the limits of performance marketing, and we achieve results by combining creative storytelling, our proprietary AdTech, and innovative campaign management. Together with our partners , we reach billions of daily Google users. This provides us with an excellent platform for creating, testing, and optimizing marketing campaigns."

About Kendago

Kendago is a digital marketing group founded in 2006 that specializes in helping D2C brands scale globally. They are known for their expertise in omnichannel advertising and their ability to manage 7-figure daily budgets on platforms such as Facebook, Google, TikTok, and Twitter.

Learn more at www.kendago.com

Media Contact

Adam Feldman, VP Business Development at Kendago

adam.feldman@kendago.com

