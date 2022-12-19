To build the best communities, Legacy DCS Fully Supports Environmental, Social, and Governance Initiatives (ESG)

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy DCS, one of the country's premier sustainable builders, believes that developing communities requires commitment in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG).

The Addie, a collection of 46 peak performance lifestyle homes in a gated lock-and-leave Westlake neighborhood. Built by Legacy DCS and Legacy Communities, The Addie offers thoughtfully designed homes, masterfully crafted for functionality and minimal maintenance. (PRNewswire)

"Our goal is to avoid the short-term-return mindset and embrace strategies that deliver long-term benefits," explains Cass Brewer, Founder and President of Legacy DCS. "By allocating capital for the long-term health of the communities, we reap the rewards of enhanced investment returns."

Legacy DCS is part of the Family of Companies operated by Ledgestone Development Group, LLC. Offering all services in-house, Ledgestone ushers projects through all functional areas, including due diligence, land acquisition, entitlement, underwriting, design, and construction creating long-term value for lenders and investors.

As one of the first Austin companies committed to building smarter and more efficient homes, Legacy DCS was studied by the City of Austin for optimal energy performance, increased water efficiency, and local sourcing.

"We reduce waste by recycling materials, and source locally to save on fuel," shares Carrie Brewer, Owner and Creative Director. "We're preserving the natural beauty we find in Austin. Plus, our communities are prepped for solar to reduce energy costs. We're building a more efficient home, and we consider the land's DNA to provide sustainable landscape, renewable products, locally sourced ground cover and stone."

Cass and Carrie are committed to the S in the equation; social. Along with supporting inclusive hiring, they promote a culture where employees are encouraged to innovate.

By embracing governmental efforts to enforce sustainable and more affordable communities, Ledgestone is finding enhanced creativity and strategic freedom.

An example of this ESG approach is The Addie, a collection of 46 peak performance lifestyle homes in a gated lock-and-leave Westlake neighborhood. Built by Legacy DCS and Legacy Communities, The Addie offers thoughtfully designed homes, masterfully crafted for functionality and minimal maintenance.

ABOUT LEGACY DCS:

Named by Inc. 5000 as one American's fastest-growing private companies, Legacy DCS is a 3rd generation Texas residential construction firm dedicated to building Peak Performance Lifestyle Homes. Legacy DCS has diverted over 56 thousand tons of construction waste from landfills. Legacy DCS applies innovative construction science and cutting-edge design to discover the story behind future community sites and crafts an exceptional product to complement the community vision.

