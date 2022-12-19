BETMGM NAMED AN OFFICIAL SPORTS BETTING PARTNER OF NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Multi-Year Partnership Includes a BetMGM-Branded Restaurant and signage at Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, announced that the company now is an Official Sports Betting Partner of the Nashville Predators. The multi-year agreement includes BetMGM-branded signage throughout Bridgestone Arena and plans to open a branded BetMGM restaurant and bar on the arena's suite level.

BetMGM logo (PRNewsfoto/BetMGM) (PRNewswire)

"The Predators are a tremendous organization with one of the sport's most passionate fanbases," said BetMGM Chief Revenue Officer Matt Prevost. "We look forward to our partnership with the team and the opportunity to elevate Nashville's gameday experience."

BetMGM signage will be featured prominently at Bridgestone Arena, including an on-ice logo and on dasher boards during Predators games. The partnership strengthens BetMGM's presence in the state following its announcement as the Tennessee Titans' first sports betting partner in 2020.

Nashville Predators President & CEO Sean Henry said, "We are always looking for ways to enhance SMASHVILLE and bring a better experience to the best fans in sports. Integrating an industry leader like BetMGM into our building is a tremendous opportunity and we hope to continue to grow our partnership in the years to come."

As BetMGM continues to expand into new markets, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the GameSense integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can directly access responsible gaming tools.

The BetMGM Sportsbook app is accessible on both iOS and Android, as well as via desktop at www.betmgm.com. For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

ABOUT THE NASHVILLE PREDATORS

The Nashville Predators became the National Hockey League's 27th team on May 4, 1998 and have evolved from a young expansion franchise into a staple of the Middle Tennessee community in the years since. The team strives each season to reach its One Goal: becoming a Stanley Cup Champion hockey team while making Bridgestone Arena the number one sports and entertainment venue in the United States. In 2020 alone, with One Goal in mind, the Nashville Predators organization drove approximately $5.5 million in life-changing funds to assist a wide variety of relief efforts, non-profit organizations and individuals in need. On the ice, the team has seen historic success in recent seasons, qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs eight straight times, a run headlined by a trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2017, winning the Presidents' Trophy in 2017-18, and earning a second consecutive Central Division title in 2018-19. For more information on the Nashville Predators, game schedule and ticket availability, please go to NashvillePredators.com.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the benefits of the partnership. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BetMGM