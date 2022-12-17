National Press Club Statement On Journalists Being Removed From Twitter

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Jen Judson, President of the National Press Club on reports that journalists have been removed from Twitter because of their reporting.

"We are very disappointed at the many reports in recent days that Twitter accounts for prominent journalists at major brands have been deleted without warning or explanation. We call on Twitter to do the right thing and restore these accounts immediately. As for reports that the new owner, Mr. Musk, is directing this activity as retribution for unfavorable reporting, that simply must stop, or it will lead to all journalists leaving Twitter."

