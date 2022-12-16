Hart Winery Becomes Halter Ranch Temecula

TEMECULA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 year brings exciting developments for Halter Ranch. At the turn of the new year, Hart Winery in Temecula, California is set to become Halter Ranch Temecula, officially opening on January 2, 2023.

(PRNewswire)

Purchased by Halter Ranch in May of 2022, the Halter Ranch Temecula (formerly Hart Winery) Tasting Room and 8-acre vineyard are located in the spirited Temecula Valley, approximately 60 minutes from the warm coastline of San Diego, Orange County, and Palm Springs, and 90 minutes from star-studded Los Angeles.

Halter Ranch will continue the tradition set forth by Hart Winery of sourcing the highest quality and organically grown grapes from the historic Cazas Vineyard, which dates to the late 1800s, and the Volcanic Ridge Vineyard, situated on a Volcanic Ridge overlooking the Pacific Ocean. From this partnership will come a series of high-quality, limited-production Temecula wines that celebrate the region. These new additions will complement the quiet luxury of the current award-winning Halter Ranch wine portfolio.

As for the future of the Tasting Room, Halter Ranch plans to renovate the space in 2023 by contemporizing the structure, expanding indoor and outdoor seating for guests, and installing a chef's kitchen for the future culinary program that will reflect the same farm-to-table values practiced at the Estate in Paso Robles. The bespoke guest experience will be energetic, inviting, and express Temecula's enchanting small-town feel.

"Halter Ranch Temecula will connect us with the substantial segment of Halter Ranch members in the Southern California area, creating an accessible location to enjoy more frequently," said General Manager Bryce Mullins. "The values held at Halter Ranch, the passion for art, land, cuisine, and wine, will be infused into the Temecula Valley experience."

About Halter Ranch

Set along the western-most boundaries of Paso Robles, California, and surrounded by the wild and wide-open Santa Lucia Mountain Range of the Central California Coast, Halter Ranch is a 2,700-acre wine estate dedicated to land, art, and legendary California terroir. Envisioned by Swiss entrepreneur, philanthropist, and world-leading land conservationist, Hansjörg Wyss, the estate is an homage to his mother, Alice, and a haven for the natural world to flourish and deliver exceptional timeless wines.

Media Contact

Gracie Nino

Marketing Manager

gracie@halterranch.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Halter Ranch