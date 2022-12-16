BroadStreet Partners' names Michael O'Connor as CEO

Ken Kirk to transition into newly created role of Vice Chair to focus on growing network of Core Partners

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BroadStreet today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Michael O'Connor as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2023. Mr. O'Connor joined BroadStreet as President in June 2022, having spent 12-years at Aon plc where he last served as co-president and served on the company's executive committee.

"Mike's broad experience in the insurance brokerage industry and his strategic perspectives will be a tremendous asset to BroadStreet and its Core Partners," says Rick Miley, Executive Chairman. "As we continue to build out our breadth of capabilities, Mike's leadership will help us further solidify our industry leadership position, accelerate our growth, and strengthen our ability to bring innovative solutions to our partners."

"I joined BroadStreet because of its unique partnership approach and differentiated co-ownership business model. Core agency partners are attracted to BroadStreet because it is the best model for successful entrepreneurs: our partners have operational autonomy while we provide long-term financial stability, solutions for succession, support for organic and acquisitive growth, and the opportunity to accelerate agency value and build wealth for our equity partners," said Mr. O'Connor. "There is significant opportunity ahead for BroadStreet and I'm honored to take on the CEO role. I'm thrilled that I will continue to work alongside Rick and Ken, who will be critical to our continued success."

Current CEO Ken Kirk will transition to the newly created role of Vice Chair, where he will focus on driving inorganic value creation through bringing on new Core Partners both domestically and internationally working with Rick and Mike. Mr. Kirk will also take on his new role effective January 1, 2023.

"I'm excited to undertake the work ahead of us to further expand BroadStreet's partnership and geographic footprint," said Mr. Kirk. "Our ability to help accelerate our partners' growth is compelling: we see agencies grow in the mid-single digits become 20%-25% top-line growers following our partnership."

"In addition to bringing on numerous new Core Partners, Ken has been instrumental in advancing BroadStreet's organic growth strategy and leading the development of scalable business opportunities among our partners," said Mr. Miley "Our Board of Directors is appreciative that Ken has agreed to take on this role as Vice Chair."

BroadStreet Partners is an insurance brokerage company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio with 28 Core agency partners operating out of over 300 offices across the country. BroadStreet's unique co-ownership model has created ownership opportunities for more than 450 agency professionals. BroadStreet Partners is the 13 largest insurance brokerage in the United States.

