VINFAST OPENS FOUR MORE STORES IN CALIFORNIA

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VinFast announced the opening of four more VinFast stores in Los Angeles and Orange County. VinFast is bringing into operation its first four service centers to provide electric vehicle maintenance and repair services. The events affirm VinFast's efforts to expand its retail and service system before the delivery of vehicles to US customers at the end of this year.

The four VinFast Stores are located in popular and highly trafficked shopping centers. VinFast Canoga Park, VinFast Irvine Spectrum, and VinFast Marina Del Rey opened on December 14 and VinFast Del Amo Fashion Center will open later this month.

The newly designed VinFast stores are created with inspiration from Vietnam's natural beauty, fused with modern twists from Western interior designs, delivering a minimalist framework yet still highlighting VinFast's "Future of Mobility" unique theme. At VinFast stores, customers can gather information on VinFast products, explore the interior and exterior details of the VF 8 and VF 9 all-electric SUVs, as well as experience advanced technologies while receiving direct consultation on policies and products from VinFast experts.

Ms. Giang Nguyen, CEO of VinFast US shared: "We are proud to open four more VinFast stores in California, rapidly expanding our retail system to bring direct product experiences to customers and meet their vehicle needs. This will not only be where the customers learn more about VinFast's products but also a place to connect VinFast to the customers and take care of them for a lifetime of car ownership."

VinFast is also bringing into operation its first four service centers in California to provide EV maintenance and repair services. VinFast EV owners will receive outstanding customer care and after-sales services including a 10-year warranty – one of the best in the market – along with mobile service, 24/7 emergency roadside assistance during the warranty period, among other premium services.

The grand opening events for VinFast's new stores in California will start at 3 PM PT on December 14. Customers will be able to experience firsthand the VF 8 and enjoy Vietnamese cuisine and music.

Last week, VinFast also launched the VinFast Community in the US and organized a series of test drive events in California, bringing the most comprehensive and practical experience of the VF 8 model to local customers.

List of VinFast Stores in California

VinFast Canoga Park: The Village at Westfield, 6250 Topanga Canyon, Space #1570 Canoga Park, CA

VinFast Irvine Spectrum: Irvine Spectrum Center, 670 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine CA

VinFast Marina Del Rey: Waterside at Marina del Rey, 4776 Admiralty Way, Marina Del Rey, CA

VinFast Del Amo Fashion Center: Del Amo Fashion Center, 3525 W Carson St, Torrance, CA

VinFast Santa Monica: 395 Santa Monica Place - Center Court, Santa Monica, CA

VinFast Hillsdale: Hillsdale Shopping Center, 52 31st Ave, San Mateo, CA

VinFast San Diego UTC: Westfield UTC, 4545 La Jolla Village Drive, San Diego, CA

VinFast Citadel: 100 Citadel Drive, Commerce, CA

VinFast Berkeley: Fourth Street Shops, 1733 4th Street, Berkeley, CA

VinFast Corte Madera: The Village, 1618 Redwood Hwy, Corte Madera, CA

About VinFast

VinFast - a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.com.

About Vingroup

Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in the region and currently focuses on three main areas: Technology and Industry, Services and Social Enterprise. Find out more at: https://www.vingroup.net/en.

