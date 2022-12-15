OXFORD CAPITAL GROUP, LLC ANNOUNCES LEASE SIGNING FOR SULLIVAN'S STEAKHOUSE® IN THE WESTIN BOOK CADILLAC DETROIT

First Michigan location of the classic American steakhouse concept to open in prime ground floor space of the hotel by mid-2023

DETROIT, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International real estate and hospitality investment leader Oxford Capital Group, LLC announces a lease signing for The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit, securing Sullivan's Steakhouse ®, the classic American steakhouse brand rooted in rich tradition, as a first-floor tenant, with a projected opening in mid-2023. Sullivan's Steakhouse joins Starbucks Reserve and a to-be-announced third tenant on the ground floor of the hotel, located at 1114 Washington Boulevard in the Washington Boulevard Historic District of downtown Detroit. In addition to renovating the 8,500 sq. ft interior space of the restaurant, a new outdoor patio space will offer a new amenity for guests to enjoy.

"Along with the hotel's comprehensive strategic renovation and repositioning, the addition of Sullivan's Steakhouse to The Westin Book Cadillac will further improve the overall guest experience and provide an exciting new venue in the growing downtown neighborhood," said John W. Rutledge, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Oxford Capital Group, LLC and Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC.

"We've long had our sights set on expanding to Michigan, and when the opportunity to open in the historic Westin Book Cadillac Building presented itself, we knew we simply had to take advantage of this unique opportunity and moment in Sullivan's evolution and growth," said Nishant Machado, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dividend Restaurant Group. "We look forward to being part of the Detroit community and for residents and visitors alike to have the chance to try our signature American fare."

"We are very happy to announce this lease signing and are excited that the Sullivan's Steakhouse team sees the opportunity to grow their brand with its first entry into Michigan at this iconic hotel," said Matthew Kalt, Senior Vice President of Oxford Capital Group, LLC.

"We look forward to the opening of Sullivan's Steakhouse providing an outstanding dining experience for our guests and visitors," said Debra Schultz, General Manager, The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit. "This restaurant will cap off our renovation project and add a new dimension to the city's popular and growing culinary scene."

An Oxford-led venture with Taconic Capital acquired The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit Hotel in December 2021 and is currently executing a multimillion-dollar renovation of the 453-room property, which includes a refresh of the guest rooms, public spaces, meeting rooms, and ballrooms.

Oxford is in conversations with several potential tenants to fill the remaining 5,000 sq ft. restaurant space, previously occupied by 24Grille.

Oxford Capital Group's additional projects in downtown Detroit, in conjunction with its local partners, include the 227- room property, The Godfrey Hotel, Detroit and the adjacent 195-unit Perennial Apartments in the Corktown Neighborhood, with a planned opening in 2023.

About Sullivan's Steakhouse®

Sullivan's Steakhouse is a classic American steakhouse brand rooted in rich tradition. Founded in 1996, Sullivan's artfully blends hand-cut steaks, fresh seafood and signature cocktails with the sounds of live, local jazz music and a friendly, familiar atmosphere. From monthly pairing dinners and live jazz music to its wine locker and brass plaque programs, each of Sullivan's 13 locations across the United States (including Anchorage, Alaska) promises a lively, unforgettable guest experience unparalleled in the industry today. For more information, visit sullivanssteakhouse.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at @sullivanssteakhouse.

About Dividend Restaurant Group

Dividend Restaurant Group (DRG) was built on the core belief that the foundation of a company is defined by the character of the team, the versatility of its systems and the discipline of its actions. DRG is a guest first and team focused organization that has a successful track record of revitalizing iconic brands and driving value for all stakeholders. Housed in Lower Downtown Denver, DRG brings together some of the country's best-known brands, leveraging an industry-leading platform with a clear vision for continued growth. Its driving mantra is "we pay 'dividends' to every stakeholder of our business; our guests, our team members, our vendors and our financial partners, all in different but meaningful ways."

About The Westin Book Cadillac

Located in the bustling Washington Boulevard Historic District of downtown Detroit, The Westin Book Cadillac hotel is an iconic 453-room property at 1114 Washington Boulevard. In addition to proximity to the city's sports and entertainment district and the Huntington Place Convention Center on Detroit's riverfront, guests enjoy luxury amenities such as a WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio and indoor pool, modern technology and ergonomic workspaces, as well as the only Starbucks Reserve Store in downtown Detroit. The hotel is managed by Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) and boasts over 36,000 square feet of meeting space, including three ballrooms and 17 meeting rooms accommodating up to 800 guests. For more information, please visit www.bookcadillacwestin.com .

About Oxford Capital Group, LLC

Oxford Capital Group, LLC is an award-winning international real estate investment, development, and management firm that focuses on large-scale acquisitions, developments, redevelopments, and operationally intensive real estate. Oxford, its affiliates, and principals have been involved in over $3 billion of real estate and private equity investments, with a primary focus on hospitality (16,000+ hotel rooms); hospitality anchored mixed use projects including multi-family (2,000+ units); senior housing (3,000+ units); urban retail; and parking. Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC is its wholly owned hotel management affiliate, which specializes in operating, managing, and branding distinctive, high design luxury lifestyle hotels, and food & beverage venues. Oxford Living, LLC is its senior housing investment and management platform. Oxford Residential, LLC is its multi-family development affiliate.

