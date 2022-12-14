CleanSpark Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End FY2022 Financial Results

2022 Revenue of $131.5 million, net loss of $(57.3) million and Adjusted EBITDA of $65.7 million

Q4 revenue of $26.2 million, net loss of $(42.3) million and Adjusted EBITDA of $2.9 million

Current hashrate surpasses 5.8 EH/s and daily mining high reaches 21.7 BTC

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) (the "Company"), America's Bitcoin Miner™, today reported financial results for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2022.

"Our business model and capital strategy continue to be standouts in our industry," said Zach Bradford, CEO. "Despite macro headwinds in the economy and bitcoin mining industry, our infrastructure first approach and financial discipline have allowed us to grow in this bear market. We continue to execute our business plans with best-in-class efficient mining operations and by identifying potential accretive acquisitions while maintaining very little leverage on our balance sheet. This team continues to exceed my expectations and I'm so proud of them."

"This is a world class team that has doubled, tripled and even quadrupled multiple key performance indicators this fiscal year," said Gary A. Vecchiarelli, CFO. "Our revenue for fiscal year 2022, which ended on September 30, was $131.5M, almost a 250% increase over the prior year. However, we recognized a net loss of $57.3M for the year, of which $42.3M occurred in the fourth quarter. The majority of these fourth quarter losses were primarily due to impairment of goodwill and bitcoin balances, as well as non-cash charges due to modification of equity instruments. Even then, our adjusted EBITDA was $65.7M, a 500% increase over the prior year, which represents the power and scale of our business model. Our rapid growth has continued subsequent to our fiscal year end as we approach 6.0 EH/s, exceeding our calendar year end guidance once again. We have four impressive sites that we own 100% with no partners and little debt, which resulted in mining 3,750 bitcoins, a 320% increase in production for the fiscal year."

Financial Highlights of Fiscal Year 2022

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2022

Revenues for the year grew to $131.5 million , an increase of $92.2 million , or 235%, from $39.3 million in the prior year.

The Company recognized a net loss for the year of $(57.3) million , an increase of 163% compared to $(21.8) million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA1 increased to $65.7 million , an increase of $54.5 million or 487% from $11.2 million in the prior year.

Financial Highlights of Fourth Quarter 2022

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Revenues for the quarter grew to $26.2 million , an increase of $3.3 million , or 14%, from $22.9 million for the same prior year period.

The Company recognized a net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2022 , of $(42.3) million , an increase of 683% compared to $(5.4) million for the same prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA 2 decreased to $2.9 million , a decrease of 73% from $10.6 million in the same prior year period.

The Company also saw sequential revenues decrease in the fourth quarter compared to the previous quarter. Revenues decreased from $31.0 million to $26.2 million , a change of $4.8 million or 15% from the third quarter. Net loss for the fourth quarter was $(42.3) million , increasing $13.0 million from the third quarter net loss of $(29.3) million . Adjusted EBITDA was $2.9 million , decreasing 81% from $15.2 million in the preceding quarter.

Balance Sheet Highlights as of September 30, 2022

Assets

Cash: $20.5 million

Bitcoin : $11.1 million

Total Current assets: $50.8 million

Total Mining assets (including prepaid deposits & deployed miners): $386.6 million

Total Assets: $452.6 million

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current Liabilities: $34.0 million

Total Liabilities: $48.6 million

Total Stockholders' Equity: $404.0 million

The Company had working capital of $16.8 million and $21.2 million of debt as of September 30, 2022.

2023 Outlook and Commentary

Management will discuss plans for 2023, including a revision to its calendar 2023 year-end guidance, on its conference call today. Earlier this year, the Company announced a partnership with Lancium. As part of the agreement, Lancium agreed to build clean campuses in west Texas to host 200 MW, or about 6.6 EH/s. Lancium informed CleanSpark that capital constraints have affected their ability to meet their commitments. Expected completion dates have been pushed into late 2023 and, based on current market conditions, perhaps even later. For this reason, CleanSpark's management team is revising 2023 calendar year-end guidance to 16 EH/s.

Investor Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will hold its fourth quarter and year end 2022 earnings presentation and business update for investors and analysts today, December 14, 2022, at 1:30p.m. PT / 4:30p.m. ET.

Webcast URL: https://www.cleanspark.com/investor-relations/clsk-earnings

The webcast will be accessible for at least 30 days on the Company's website and a transcript of the call will be available on the Company's website following the call.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) is America's Bitcoin Miner™. In 2014, we started helping people achieve energy independence for their homes and businesses. In 2020, we began applying that expertise to develop sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, an essential tool for financial independence and inclusion. We strive to leave the planet better than we found it by sourcing and investing in low-carbon energy, like wind, solar, nuclear, and hydro. We cultivate trust and transparency among our employees, the communities we operate in, and the people around the world who depend on Bitcoin. CleanSpark is a Forbes 2022 America's Best Small Company and holds the 44th spot on the Financial Times' List of the 500 Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas. For more information about CleanSpark, please visit our website at www.cleanspark.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "forecasts," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to statements under "2023 Outlook and Commentary" and other statements regarding the Company's future results of operations and financial position, industry and business trends, equity compensation, business strategy, plans, market growth and its objectives for future operations.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the success of the Company's bitcoin mining activities; the volatile and unpredictable cycles in the emerging and evolving industries in which the Company operates, increasing difficulty rates for bitcoin mining; bitcoin halving; new or additional governmental regulation; the anticipated delivery dates of new miners; the ability to successfully deploy new miners; the dependency on utility rate structures and government incentive programs; dependency on third-party power providers for expansion efforts; the expectations of future revenue growth may not be realized; ongoing demand for the Company's software products and related services; the impact of global pandemics (including COVID-19) on logistics and shipping and the demand for the Company's products and services; and other risks described in the Company's prior press releases and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this press release, and while the Company believes such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and the Company's statements should not be read to indicate that it has conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements.

You should read this press release with the understanding that the Company's actual future results, performance and achievements may be materially different from what it expects. The Company qualifies all of its forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Measure

The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA, which is not a measurement of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash operating expenses, the Company's management believes that providing a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes non-cash and non-recurring expenses allows for meaningful comparisons between the Company's core business operating results and those of other companies, as well as providing the Company's management with an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating its own core business operating results over different periods of time. In addition to management's internal use of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, the Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is also useful to investors and analysts in comparing the Company's performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis.

The Company's Adjusted EBITDA measure may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry, as other companies in its industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. The Company's Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to operating income (loss) or as an indication of operating performance or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. The Company's management does not consider Adjusted EBITDA to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results.

The Company's non-GAAP "Adjusted EBITDA" represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization that excludes (i) impacts of interest, taxes, and depreciation; (ii) significant non-cash expenses such as share-based compensation expense, unrealized gains/losses on securities, certain financing costs, other non-cash items that the Company believes are not reflective of its general business performance, and for which the accounting requires management judgment, and the resulting expenses could vary significantly in comparison to other companies; (iii) impairment losses related to long-lived and digital assets, which include the Company's bitcoin for which the accounting requires significant estimates and judgment, and the resulting expenses could vary significantly in comparison to other companies; and (iv) and impacts related to discontinued operations that would not be applicable to the Company's future business activities.

Non-GAAP financial measures are subject to material limitations as they are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, measurements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For example, The Company expects that share-based compensation expense, which is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, will continue to be a significant recurring expense over the coming years and is an important part of the compensation provided to certain employees, officers, and directors.

The Company has also excluded impairment losses on assets, including impairments of its bitcoin in its non-GAAP financial measures, which may continue to occur in future periods as a result of the Company's continued holdings of significant amounts of bitcoin. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation and should be read only in conjunction with the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements, which have been prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company relies primarily on such Consolidated Financial Statements to understand, manage, and evaluate its business performance and uses the non-GAAP financial measures only supplementally.

See below for a reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable performance measure presented in accordance with GAAP (i.e., net loss).

CLEANSPARK, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









September 30,

2022



September 30,

2021

ASSETS











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash

$ 20,462,570



$ 18,040,327

Accounts receivable, net



27,029





307,067

Inventory



216,404





79,810

Prepaid expense and other current assets



7,930,614





2,137,801

Bitcoin



11,147,478





23,603,210

Derivative investment asset



2,955,890





4,905,660

Investment in equity security



—





260,772

Investment in debt security, AFS, at fair value



610,108





494,608

Current assets held for sale



7,425,881





7,897,066

Total current assets

$ 50,775,974



$ 57,726,321















Property and equipment, net

$ 376,781,380



$ 137,621,546

Operating lease right of use asset



550,930





663,802

Intangible assets, net



6,485,051





8,222,872

Deposits on mining equipment



12,497,111





87,959,910

Other long-term asset



3,989,652





875,538

Goodwill



—





12,048,419

Long-term assets held for sale



1,544,674





12,354,713

Total assets

$ 452,624,772



$ 317,473,121















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities











Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 24,661,860



$ 6,982,514

Operating lease liability



112,955





104,131

Finance lease liability



260,387





413,798

Acquisition liability



—





300,000

Contingent consideration



—





820,802

Current portion of long-term loans payable



7,786,049





—

Dividends payable



20,828





—

Current liabilities held for sale



1,198,696





1,441,777

Total current liabilities

$ 34,040,775

. $ 10,063,022

Long-term liabilities











Operating lease liability, net of current portion



447,591





560,546

Finance lease liability, net of current portion



179,997





458,308

Loans payable, net of current portion



13,433,068





—

Long-term liabilities held for sale



511,530





674,779

Total liabilities

$ 48,612,961



$ 11,756,655















Stockholders' equity











Common stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 55,661,337 and

37,395,945 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and

September 30, 2021, respectively



55,662





37,394

Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; Series A

shares; 2,000,000 authorized; 1,750,000 and 1,750,000 issued and outstanding

as of September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively



1,750





1,750

Additional paid-in capital



599,898,202





444,074,832

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



110,108





(5,392)

Accumulated deficit



(196,053,911)





(138,392,118)

Total stockholders' equity



404,011,811





305,716,466















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 452,624,772



$ 317,473,121



CLEANSPARK, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)









For the year ended













September 30,

2022



September 30,

2021

Revenues, net











Bitcoin mining revenue, net

$ 130,999,686



$ 38,846,633

Other services revenue



524,759





440,472

Total revenues, net



131,524,445





39,287,105















Costs and expenses











Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below)



41,233,650





5,263,029

Professional fees



6,469,064





6,538,062

Payroll expenses



40,920,163





21,181,905

General and administrative expenses



10,422,716





5,716,465

Gain on disposal of assets



(642,691)





—

Other impairment expense (related to bitcoin)



12,210,269





6,608,076

Impairment expense - other



250,000





—

Impairment expense - goodwill



12,048,419





—

Realized gain on sale of bitcoin



(2,567,101)





(3,104,378)

Depreciation and amortization



49,044,877





8,982,123

Total costs and expenses



169,389,366





51,185,282















Loss from operations



(37,864,921)





(11,898,177)















Other income (expense)











Other income



308,036





544,777

Change in fair value of contingent consideration



305,731





84,198

Realized gain on sale of equity security



665





179,046

Unrealized loss on equity security



(1,847)





(5,153)

Unrealized (loss) gain on derivative security



(1,949,770)





2,790,387

Interest income



190,540





221,488

Interest expense



(1,077,827)





(145,728)

Total other (expense) income



(2,224,472)





3,669,015















Loss before income tax expense or benefit



(40,089,393)





(8,229,162)

Income tax expense



—





—

Loss from continuing operations

$ (40,089,393)



$ (8,229,162)















Discontinued operations











Loss from discontinued operations

$ (17,236,961)



$ (13,582,848)

Income tax (expense) or benefit



—





—

Loss on discontinued operations

$ (17,236,961)



$ (13,582,848)















Net loss

$ (57,326,354)



$ (21,812,010)















Preferred stock dividends



335,439





177,502















Net loss attributable to common shareholders

$ (57,661,793)



$ (21,989,512)















Other comprehensive income (loss)



115,500





(5,392)















Total comprehensive loss attributable to common shareholders

$ (57,546,293)



$ (21,994,904)















Loss from continuing operations per common share - basic

$ (0.95)



$ (0.29)















Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



42,614,197





29,441,364















Loss from continuing operations per common share - diluted

$ (0.95)



$ (0.29)















Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



42,614,197





29,441,364















Loss on discontinued operations per common share - basic

$ (0.40)



$ (0.46)















Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



42,614,197





29,441,364















Loss on discontinued operations per common share - diluted

$ (0.40)



$ (0.46)















Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



42,614,197





29,441,364



CLEANSPARK, INC. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA





(UNAUDITED)

Fiscal Year ended September 30,





2022



2021

Revenues, net











Bitcoin mining, net

$ 130,999,686



$ 38,846,633

Other services revenue



524,759





440,472

Total revenues, net

$ 131,524,445



$ 39,287,105















Net loss

$ (57,326,354)



$ (21,812,010)

Adjustments:















Loss on discontinued operations

$ 17,236,961



$ 13,582,848

Other impairment expense (related to bitcoin)



12,210,269





6,608,076

Impairment expense - other



250,000





—

Impairment expense - goodwill



12,048,419





—

Depreciation and amortization



49,044,877





8,982,123

Share-based compensation expense



31,464,994





8,546,712

Other income



(308,036)





(544,777)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration



(305,731)





(84,198)

Realized gain on sale of bitcoin



(2,567,101)





(3,104,378)

Realized gain on sale of equity security



(665)





(179,046)

Unrealized loss of equity security



1,847





5,153

Unrealized loss (gain) of derivative security



1,949,770





(2,790,387)

Interest income



(190,540)





(221,488)

Interest expense



1,077,827





145,728

Gain on disposal of assets (642,691)









—

Legal fees related to litigation

522,338



2,577,555

Legal fees related to financing & business development transactions

827,136



46,760

Severance expenses

404,749







—

PPP debt forgiveness



—







(531,169)

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 65,698,069



$ 11,227,502









































Three months ended September 30,















2022



2021











Revenues, net





















Bitcoin mining, net

$ 26,117,643



$ 22,747,990











Other services revenue



55,241





142,862











Total revenues, net

$ 26,172,884



$ 22,890,852



































Net loss

$ (42,301,149)



$ (5,367,390)











Adjustments:

























Loss on discontinued operations

$ 1,146,968



$ 7,527,592











Other impairment expense (related to bitcoin)



757,864





2,887,595











Impairment expense - other



250,000





—











Impairment expense - goodwill



12,048,419





—











Depreciation and amortization



16,385,130





5,428,178











Share-based compensation expense



13,949,127





(52,317)











Other income



—





(2,542)











Change in fair value of contingent consideration



40,060





(84,198)











Realized gain on sale of bitcoin



(540,674)





(2,432,313)











Realized gain on sale of equity security



—





(73,138)











Unrealized loss of equity security



—





104,067











Unrealized loss (gain) of derivative security



(194,106)





2,528,974











Interest income



(52,932)





(70,783)











Interest expense



702,868





99,429











Legal fees related to litigation

126,491



93,016











Legal fees related to financing & business development transactions

596,988



46,760











Severance expenses

14,044



—











Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 2,929,098



$ 10,632,930

















Three months

ended June 30, 2022



Revenues, net







Digital currency mining revenue, net

$ 30,941,726



Other services revenue



86,055



Total revenues, net

$ 31,027,781













Net loss

$ (29,340,223)



Adjustments:









Loss on discontinued operations

$ 13,104,147



Other impairment expense (related to bitcoin)



4,418,714



Depreciation and amortization



14,811,291



Share-based compensation expense



5,212,776



Realized loss on sale of bitcoin



5,234,482



Unrealized loss of derivative security



1,032,579



Interest income



(52,355)



Interest expense



314,383



Legal fees related to litigation



143,378



Legal fees related to financing & business development transactions

189,101



Severance expenses

102,117



Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 15,170,390















