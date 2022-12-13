FATHOM EVENTS, TSUBURAYA, AND THE EXCHANGE ANNOUNCE THE U.S. PREMIERE OF SHIN ULTRAMAN

FATHOM EVENTS, TSUBURAYA, AND THE EXCHANGE ANNOUNCE THE U.S. PREMIERE OF SHIN ULTRAMAN

The iconic Japanese superhero comes exclusively to U.S. Theaters for two days ONLY – January 11 and 12, 2023

DENVER, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Events, Tsuburaya, and The Exchange are partnering to bring the iconic Japanese superhero Ultraman to theaters nationwide this coming January for a two night engagement. January 11 will have English subtitles while January 12 will be dubbed in English.

Shin Ultraman (PRNewswire)

The film, Shin Ultraman turns the Japanese icon Ultraman - first broadcast on television in 1966 – into a full-length feature film, written and produced by Hideaki Anno – a self described Ultraman fan – and directed by Shinji Higuchi. The film is set in modern Japan – depicting a world where Ultraman is witnessed by human eyes for the first time, ever!

View trailer with a special message from Takumi Saitoh HERE.

Tickets for Shin Ultraman can be purchased at Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters participants are subject to change). Please contact your local theater for individual safety precautions.

There's never a dull day on Japan's newly established SSSP Kaiju defense taskforce, led by Kimio Tamura, played by DRIVE MY CAR's Hidetoshi Nishijima. After a particularly challenging encounter, a silver giant descends from the sky to rescue the planet. Dubbed Ultraman, this giant's identity and purpose are a mystery. SHIN ULTRAMAN is a delightful reimagining of one of Japan's classic superheroes, full of cosmic twists, charismatic villains, and giant Kaiju.

ASSETS:

For artwork/photos, visit the Fathom Events press site.

About Fathom Events

Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all of the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com .

Fathom Events (PRNewsfoto/Fathom Events) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fathom Events