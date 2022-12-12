IAPMO R&T Lab Acquires QFT Laboratory, Hires Jaime Young as Lab Director

ONTARIO, Calif., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IAPMO R&T Lab has completed an acquisition of New Jersey-based Quality Filter Testing Laboratory, tripling the size of IAPMO R&T Lab's water system testing capacity commensurate with its growing Water Systems Certification Program and providing clients with even more options and the same high level of customer service.

QFT was well-known in the industry as an independent commercial laboratory that tests water filters for manufacturers per NSF/ANSI standards and analyzes drinking water for homeowners worldwide with private wells, tap water, bottled water and municipal water. QFT Lab Director Jaime Young will join IAPMO to assist in the provision of similar services.

IAPMO R&T Lab will make use of QFT's lab space in Williamstown, New Jersey, a 10,000-square-foot facility with the ability to provide fast and accurate water treatment system testing.

IAPMO R&T Lab now has additional capacity for the numerous standards used to test water treatment products, including NSF/ANSI Standard 42: Drinking Water Treatment Units — Aesthetic Effects; NSF/ANSI Standard 53: Drinking Water Treatment Units — Health Effects; NSF/ANSI Standard 58: Reverse Osmosis Drinking Water Treatment Systems; NSF/ANSI Standard 61: Drinking Water Systems Components — Health Effects; and NSF/ANSI Standard 401: Emerging Compounds/Incidental Contaminants.

"I would like to welcome Jaime and other members of the QFT team as the latest addition to The IAPMO Group," Executive Vice President of IAPMO R&T Lab Ken Wijaya said. "IAPMO R&T Lab's newest laboratory in New Jersey, under the supervision of Lab Director Jaime Young, will complement our water filtration lab in Ontario, California, in serving our clients' water filtration testing needs to various IAPMO and NSF/ANSI standards."

Young, a recognized expert in developing testing methods who has consulted with manufacturers on their research and development initiatives, has experience testing all sizes of filters and filter systems. He will continue to operate the lab in New Jersey.

"I'm excited to join IAPMO R&T Lab and combine a world-class Water Systems Certification Program with what we have built at QFT," Young said. "It will not only enhance the experience for existing clients but provide a wonderful opportunity to increase our customer base."

The acquisition will allow IAPMO R&T Lab to provide clients with additional offerings and quicker turnaround times.

"Bringing in more capable labs and staff under our umbrella provides us with additional bench space and access to analytical equipment and expertise," IAPMO Vice President of Water Systems Tina Donda said. "This in turn provides our clients with the opportunity to get products under testing more quickly and offers the IAPMO R&T Certification program flexibility to move testing around in case one lab is busier than the other at any given time. Since speed is of the essence, having options is critical for faster turnaround on the certification process overall."

IAPMO Testing and Services, LLC, d/b/a IAPMO R&T Lab, is part of The IAPMO Group's family of companies.

