Vonage Launches Salesforce Shield Security for Vonage Contact Center

HOLMDEL, N.J., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Von age , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, today announced the availability of Salesforce Shield for Vonage Contact Center (VCC) and Vonage for Service Cloud Voice (SCV). This provides additional compliance with corporate and industry requirements and added security features for agents using Vonage Contact Center integrated with Salesforce that enhances customer engagement while protecting customer privacy.

Salesforce Shield enables businesses to protect their most sensitive customer data with tools that enhance trust, transparency, and governance for agents while making it easy for them to access the right information to create positive customer experiences. Both the Vonage Contact Center for Salesforce and Vonage for Service Cloud Voice solutions, which integrate all communications channels and plug into an organization's Salesforce instance, support Salesforce Shield encryption. This allows users to benefit from the security Salesforce Shield provides, alongside Vonage's cloud contact center solution to help businesses perform better, connect easier and enhance engagement with their employees and customers. For example, a healthcare company can manage personally identifiable information (PII) and protected health information (PHI) for its patients, without compromising the ability of customer service agents to search or run workflows and other key functions using that data in order to ensure patients continue to receive the best medical care.

"With the addition of Salesforce Shield, Vonage is ensuring that organizations worldwide can better serve their customers while meeting compliance or governance requirements – all from a single, secure platform," Sanjay Macwan, CIO & Chief Information Security Officer at Vonage, commented.

"With a long history of success in the contact center space and a well-established relationship with Salesforce, it is not surprising that Vonage is one of the first providers to deliver Salesforce Shield to its customers, addressing the increasingly urgent need for additional privacy measures in the modern workplace," said Sheila McGee-Smith of McGee-Smith Analytics. "As more organizations embrace a work-from-anywhere business model, today's contact center has become more decentralized. Vonage Contact Center with Salesforce Shield enables a cloud-based contact center that empowers agents to work remotely, with access to everything they need to meet customers' needs while maintaining the integrity of their data."

Added Macwan, "Offering our customers the benefits of Salesforce Shield is a testament to our longstanding collaboration with Salesforce and commitment to enabling our customers' success. We expect this innovation to drive significant growth over the coming years, particularly with businesses in regulated industries."

Salesforce Shield uses full AES 256-bit encryption to protect the most sensitive data across all Salesforce apps. This is supplemented by the ability to bring existing encryption keys and manage key lifecycles, protect sensitive data from all Salesforce users including admins, and meet regulatory compliance mandates.

Salesforce, Service Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

