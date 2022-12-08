Supplemental Health Care Continues Partnership with Operation Happy Nurse to Support Mental Health and Wellness

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplemental Health Care (SHC) is excited to announce its continued philanthropic partnership with Operation Happy Nurse in 2023. SHC is looking forward to expanding its commitment to supporting nurses' mental health and wellness with Operation Happy Nurse.

With rising concerns about mental health, burnout, and the nursing shortage, Supplemental Health Care recognizes the importance of supporting nurses so they can better care for themselves and their patients. Operation Happy Nurse has been an important partner to Supplemental Health Care over the last year and SHC is privileged to support its mission to combat nurses' work-related stress, anxiety, and depression.

In partnership with Operation Happy Nurse, SHC launched a quarterly self-care email newsletter for their working healthcare professionals, featuring helpful resources like workouts, recipes, meditations, and events. Through community building and relevant content, Operation Happy Nurse has helped SHC connect with their healthcare professionals in new ways and support them in both their careers and personal well-being.

With over 1200 members, Operation Happy Nurse is still growing and evolving. The organization is currently developing a mobile app to create a more streamlined user experience for members. Their team is also building an in-person support network for nurses and recently introduced free in-person fitness classes that will be held across the U.S. and Canada. The first class was held in November in Washington D.C. and community members can vote for their city for future classes.

To learn more about Operation Happy Nurse, watch founder Shannon McPeek's recent feature in L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth.

Founded in 2019 by Shannon McPeek, BSN, RN, Operation Happy Nurse is a nonprofit organization that provides a free community focused on supporting nurses' mental health and wellness including stress management, crisis resources, fitness classes, nutritional support, social events, and much more. All resources are available to nurses across the U.S., regardless of location, tenure, or specialty.

Supplemental Health Care (SHC) is a leading healthcare staffing provider that connects caring nurses and other healthcare professionals with opportunities to fulfill their calling to better serve patients. SHC supports philanthropic partnerships that improve community wellness and actively address issues of equality, diversity, and inclusion to create a better future for all.

