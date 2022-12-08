Revolve Provides Update on Funding Strategy

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV: REVV) ("Revolve" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its current funding strategy for a new renewable energy development platform that the Company is considering establishing.

Revolve Logo (CNW Group/Revolve Renewable Power Corp) (PRNewswire)

The Company is exploring a number of different options regarding the long-term funding of its business and in particular to support its strategy of creating long term recurring revenue and cashflow for shareholders.

One such option is to work with a long-term funding partner at a project portfolio level with a view to providing the Company with sufficient access to capital to allow it to finance, construct and operate its portfolio of utility scale and distributed generation projects.

The Company confirms that it has appointed Agentis Capital Advisors ("Agentis") to act as its financial adviser and to lead discussions with potential interested parties on such a structure. These discussions are at a very early stage and there can be no guarantee that any discussions will reach a successful conclusion or that the Company will decide to continue to pursue this option.

The Company also confirms that the financing structures under consideration in the process being led by Agentis do not currently envisage the issuance of any common shares of the Company.

About Revolve

Revolve was formed in 2012 to capitalize on the growing global demand for renewable power. Revolve develops utility-scale wind, solar and battery storage projects in the US and Mexico with a portfolio of c.3,600MW under development. The Company has a second division, Revolve Renewable Business Solutions which installs and operates sub 20MW "behind the meter" distributed generation (or "DG") assets. Revolve Renewable Business Solutions currently has an operating portfolio of 2.85MW with an additional 6.2MW under construction phase.

Revolve has an accomplished management team with a demonstrated track record of taking projects from "greenfield" through to "ready to build" (or "RTB") status and successfully concluding project sales to large operators of utility-scale renewable energy projects. To-date, Revolve has developed and sold over 300MW of projects.

Going forward, Revolve is targeting 5,000MW of utility-scale projects under development in the US and Mexico, and in parallel is rapidly growing its portfolio of revenue-generating DG (distributed generation) assets.

Forward Looking Information

Although Revolve believes, considering the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Revolve can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include information relating to the business plans of Revolve and Revolve's management's expectation on the growth and performance of its business in the United States and Mexico, including the planned MW capacity of its projects; its expansion into the distributed generation market; potential opportunities in the distributed generation market; the completion and timing of the development of its planned portfolio of distributed generation projects; potential revenues and cashflows generated from its DG division; the Company's plans to develop, construct and finance rooftop solar, battery storage and energy efficiency projects of up to 5MW and enter into long term power purchase agreements for the sale of electricity from the projects with the underlying customers; Revolve's long-term funding plans and plans to establish a new renewable energy development platform . Such statements and information reflect the current view of Revolve.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, having regard to the Company's experience and its perception of historical trends, and includes, but is not limited to, expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions relating to the extent of regulations pertaining to the Company's projects and Revolve's ability to continue as going concern. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information, including but not limited to: the effects of weather, catastrophes and public health crises, including COVID-19; labour availability; disruptions to the Company's supply chains; changes to regulatory environment, including interpretation of production tax credits; armed hostilities and geopolitical conflicts; failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals in a timely fashion, or at all; risks related to the development and potential development of the Company's projects; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; the availability of tax incentives in connection with the development of renewable energy projects and the sale of electrical energy; as well as those factors discussed in the sections relating to risk factors discussed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings on SEDAR. Such statements and information reflect the current view of Revolve. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Revolve as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. Revolve does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

