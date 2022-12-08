Outthinker Strategy Network, Thinkers50, and Business Ecosystem Alliance to host "Beyond Hierarchy: How Business Ecosystems are Changing Corporate Design"

Virtual event to be held Wednesday, December 14 at 10 AM ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Outthinker Strategy Network, in partnership with Thinkers50 and the Business Ecosystem Alliance, will host "Beyond Hierarchy," a virtual event, to discuss the future of organizational models on Wednesday, December 14, 10:00 AM - 1:15 PM ET.

For the last two centuries, the hierarchy has been the dominant operating model for companies, governments, and organizations. But as the pace of change accelerates and new technologies mature, forward-looking organizations are exploring alternative, more agile and human-centered approaches.

The event will feature thought leadership panels featuring the renowned Rita McGrath of Columbia Business School, Kevin Nolan of GE Appliances, Tony O'Driscoll of Duke University's Fuqua School of Business, Martin Reeves of the BCG Henderson Institute and a practitioner panel with heads of strategy from education, technology, and other sectors.

Beyond Hierarchy will share, for the first time, new research findings:

Organizations that treat employees like intrapreneurs are 1.6 times more likely to attract and retain talent and 1.4 times more likely to financially outperform their competitors.

Companies that organize in small teams or units that are empowered to act with autonomy are 1.2 times more likely to attract and retain talent and 1.3 times more likely to financially outperform their competitors.

This research, along with a proliferation of experiments in new approaches and the growing popularity of Haier's RenDanHeYi model, shows signs of a new organizational model coming into focus. Panelists will engage in a series of discussions about the new model "beyond hierarchy" that is emerging.

Registration is open. Please sign up on LinkedIn or Outthinker Strategy Network. Recorded sessions will be available after the live event.

AGENDA

10:00 AM—Welcome & Unveiling Ecosystem Research Findings

10:30 AM—Interview with Kevin Nolan, CEO of GE Appliances

11:30 AM—Thought Leader Panel: Rita McGrath, Tony O'Driscoll, Martin Reeves

12:15 PM—Outthinker Strategy Network Practitioner Panel

ABOUT OUTTHINKER STRATEGY NETWORK

The Outthinker Strategy Network is an invitation-only network of Chief Strategy Officers and executives leading strategy for large ($1B+) organizations and a separate network for growth mid-market ($100M-900M) companies. Member companies include BNY Mellon, Catalent Pharma, Microsoft, Teladoc Health, and Yahoo. CSOs interested in joining the network and learning about future events can apply here.

