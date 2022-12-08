NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE PREMIERES "EMBARK WITH NCL" EPISODE STARRING THE ALL-NEW NORWEGIAN PRIMA

-NCL Takes Viewers to the Land of Fire and Ice for the History-Making Debut of Its Newest Groundbreaking Ship in Reykjavik, Iceland, Followed by a First-Hand Look at Its New Elevated Onboard Experiences-

MIAMI, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- - Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, today announced the premiere of its next episode of "EMBARK with NCL," a two-part feature chronicling the milestone launch of its record-breaking ship, Norwegian Prima, on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 at 8 p.m. at www.ncl.com/embark-series and on Facebook.

For the first time ever, NCL is pulling back the curtain and inviting viewers to be part of the most important milestone of any new ship, the christening ceremony and celebration with this first episode, "Christening Norwegian Prima: First in Class." The audience is given a front-row seat to the exclusive event which begins with a preview of the opening ceremony at the HARPA Concert Hall, the epicenter for the Icelandic cultural arts. The evening included performances by the award-winning Icelandic singer-songwriter Briet and the Iceland Symphony Orchestra. The festivities continue when Godmother Katy Perry boards Norwegian Prima to officially name and christen the vessel with the ceremonial champagne bottle break across the ship's hull, marking the start of Norwegian Prima's maiden voyage.

In part two, "Norwegian Prima: Discover Innovation," viewers receive an inside look into brand and industry first experiences debuting aboard the ship, including Indulge Food Hall featuring 11 different eateries; the three-level Prima Speedway; two adrenaline-pumping slides, The Drop and Rush; the sustainable Metropolitan Bar; and a three-story transformational theater showcasing "The Price is Right" and the Tony Award®-nominated musical "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical."

"With the debut of the Prima Class, we wanted our guests to be amazed from the moment they stepped on board, instantly creating everlasting memories with family and friends," said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. "And what better way to kick off that very first memory than christening Norwegian Prima in one of the most beautiful and spectacular countries in the world, Iceland. With this EMBARK episode, I'm extremely excited to offer our guests, for the first time, an inside look at this momentous milestone, as well as inspire them to join us for their dream vacation at sea."

Hosted by American television personality and world traveler, Zay Harding, and Lexie Alford (aka Lexie Limitless), the Guinness World Record Holder for the youngest person to travel to every country by the age of 21, viewers will follow them along in this EMBARK episode as they experience everything Norwegian Prima has to offer, as well as discover the natural wonders of the land of fire and ice.

ABOUT NORWEGIAN PRIMA

Norwegian Prima is the first of six vessels from Norwegian Cruise Line's Prima Class, the Brand's first new class of ships in nearly 10 years. Launched in August 2022, Norwegian Prima is the industry's most spacious new cruise ship with the most outdoor deck space and expansive accommodations of any new build. Built in Marghera, Italy by world-renowned Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, Norwegian Prima is 965 feet long (294 meters long), 143,535 gross tons and able to accommodate 3,100 guests at double occupancy. The vessel has 20 decks, featuring nearly 1,600 staterooms, 18 dining venues and 17 bars and lounges. The ship features striking hull artwork created by Italian graffiti artist Manuel Di Rita, known commonly as "Peeta," and was designed by world-class design and architectural teams including Italian designer Piero Lissoni and powerhouse architectural firms Rockwell Group, SMC Design, Tillberg Design of Sweden, YSA DESIGN and Miami-based Studio Dado who conceptualized and composed the aesthetic of various restaurants, staterooms and public areas on board. Norwegian Prima offers guests exciting itineraries, the highest staffing levels and space ratio of any new cruise ship in the contemporary or premium cruise category, and Brand-first experiences with Ocean Boulevard, Indulge Food Hall, The Concourse, Infinity Beach, Oceanwalk and the Penrose Atrium. Norwegian Prima also features multiple first-at-sea innovations including a three-story transformational theater-nightclub, the Prima Theater & Club; its three-level racetrack with the Prima Speedway; the fastest slides at sea, The Drop and Rush; and the cruise industry's first sustainable cocktail bar with The Metropolitan Bar.

ABOUT NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 55 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, its fleet of 18 contemporary ships sail to nearly 400 of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. Norwegian Cruise Line not only provides superior guest service from land to sea, but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solo-traveler staterooms, club balcony suites, spa-suites and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's ship-within-a-ship concept. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com. For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the NCL Newsroom and follow Norwegian Cruise Line on Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter @CruiseNorwegian.

