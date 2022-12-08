NCAA National Champion Coach Ruben Resendes Named Men's Soccer Head Coach at Bryant University

Led Franklin Pierce to the 2022 NCAA Division II Title

SMITHFIELD, R.I., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bryant University is thrilled to announce 2022 NCAA Championship soccer coach Ruben Resendes is the next head coach of Bryant's men's soccer program. Bill Smith, Bryant's Director of Athletics, made the announcement.

2022 NCAA Championship soccer coach Ruben Resendes is the next head coach of Bryant University's men's soccer program.

"I am incredibly excited to welcome coach Resendes and his wife Kate and daughters Ainsley and Gabriella into our Bulldog family," said Smith. "The interest in the head coach position at Bryant University was incredible, a tribute to the hard work of the coaches, staff, and the members of our men's soccer program. The coaching accolades, recruiting network and proven track record of success that Coach Resendes brings to Bryant made him the perfect fit to lead our program into the future. I would like to personally thank Nate Kronewetter for serving as the interim coach of our men's soccer team this past season and for all of his contributions to the program."

"Our Bulldog Athletic program keeps growing stronger. As a former pro player and exemplary coach, Coach Resendes brings a wealth of knowledge and talent to our men's soccer team," said Bryant University President Ross Gittell, Ph.D. "We're excited to see where he takes our student-athletes."

This past season, Resendes ushered Franklin Pierce's men's soccer team to the NCAA Division II Championship. Under his guidance for four seasons, the team consistently ranked in the top 10, including a No. 1 ranking this season, before claiming the national title. The Ravens finished 25-0-1 overall, tying the record for highest winningest percentage for a school to claim a national title in NCAA history.

"I would like to thank President Gittell, Director of Athletics Bill Smith and Deputy Athletic Director John Ruppert for giving me the opportunity to lead Bryant University men's soccer at a crucial time as the program continues to transition into one of the most competitive soccer conferences in the country," said Resendes. "It was very clear from the moment I stepped on campus that the vision and ambition they have for Bryant Athletics and the men's soccer program matched my motivation and drive for success. I look forward to creating a championship culture and a tradition of excellence both on and off the field here at Bryant. One that alumni, family & friends of the program, and the local soccer community will be proud to support. My wife (Kate), daughters (Ainsley & Gabriella), and I could not be more excited to join the Bulldog family!"

"I would like to thank President Mooney, Athletic Director Rachel Burelson, Associate Athletic Director Jen McKilop, and Assistant Athletic Director Zach Emerson for the opportunity to lead the men's soccer program at Franklin Pierce over the last four years," added Resendes. "I would also like to thank all of the players, staff, local community, and alumni for making my time at FPU so special. I wish the program nothing but success moving forward."

Champions of the Northeast-10 Conference for the second year in a row, Resendes and the Franklin Pierce coaching staff were recognized as the United States Soccer Coaches as the East Region Coaching Staff of the Year for both years. Prior to arriving at Franklin Pierce, Resendes was the top assistant coach at the University of Vermont, helping guide the Catamounts to an America East Conference Championship in 2017. He also served as the head coach at Dean College, where he helped transition the program to the NCAA level. During his time at Dean, Resendes posted a 33-3 record, winning the regular season championship with a 16-1 record and earning East Region Coach of the Year honors. He also worked with the New England Revolution of Major League Soccer as scout for the First Team and Academy and coached the U23 and Academy teams.

The Fall River native played two seasons at the New England Revolution Academy before enjoying a successful career at Southern New Hampshire University where he earned All-America honors and three All-Region selections.

Bryant University is a Division I member of the America East Conference. The men's soccer playing institutions include University at Albany, Binghamton University, University of New Hampshire, NJIT, University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC), University of Massachusetts Lowell, and the University of Vermont.

About Bryant University

For nearly 160 years, Bryant University has been at the forefront of delivering an exceptional education that anticipates the future and prepares students to be innovative leaders of character in a changing world. The University delivers a uniquely integrated academic and student life experience with nationally recognized academic programs at the intersection of business, STEM and the liberal arts. Located on a 428-acre contemporary campus in Smithfield, R.I., Bryant enrolls approximately 3,800 undergraduate and graduate students from 38 states and 49 countries. Bryant is recognized as a leader in international education and regularly receives top rankings from U.S. News and World Report, Money, Bloomberg Businessweek, Wall Street Journal, College Factual, and Barron's. Visit https://www.bryant.edu/.

