Mean Green, a Generac Company, Opens New Facility in Ohio to Help Meet Consumer Demand

Electric, Zero-Emission Machines Drive Growth in the Commercial Electric Mower Market

WAUKESHA, Wis., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mean Green, a leading battery-powered, commercial-grade turf care manufacturer and a Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC) company, today announced the opening of a new facility in Hamilton, Ohio to meet the growing interest and demand for electric-powered, zero-turn mowers. The new facility, located in Butler County, is approximately 10 miles from the company's existing operations in Ross.

Mean Green NEMESIS zero-turn mower, one of the many products being manufactured at the company's new facility in Hamilton, OH. (PRNewswire)

The new 100,000-square-foot facility will focus on manufacturing Mean Green's ride-on and stand-on electric mowers, as well as a comprehensive line of accessories. Production is already underway, with more than 30 jobs added with the new opening and plans to hire more than a dozen additional team members by the end of 2022.

"As consumers focus on the electrification of everything in their lives, the lawn has not been overlooked," said Matt Bieber, president of Chore Products for Generac. "Mean Green Mowers has led the charge for cleaner, environmentally friendly, commercial-grade mowing solutions since our start in 2009, and we're excited to further expand our operation and continue supporting our customers with quality commercial-grade products that deliver electric power that lasts all day."

The expansion supports the trend of the lawn and landscape market to focus on heavy-duty, electric-powered equipment. The Hamilton facility will manufacture the full line of Mean Green products, including the new NEMESIS zero-turn mower, which can cut up to five acres on a full charge and offers the power equivalent of a 28 HP gas mower.

In 2020, Mean Green was acquired by Generac, a leading energy technology solutions company that provides backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, virtual power plant platforms and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment.

About Mean Green

Mean Green, founded in 2009, designs and manufacturers an innovative commercial line of zero-turn and walk behind, battery powered turf care products that provide quiet operation, zero emissions and minimal maintenance options as compared to traditional commercial mowers. Mean Green commercial-grade mowers are designed to run continuously for up to 8 hours on a single charge using patented technology and lithium battery power. Mean Green proudly manufactures in the towns of Ross and Hamilton, Ohio and is a Generac Power Systems company.

About Generac

Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides advanced power grid software solutions, backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, virtual power plant platforms and engine and battery powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator - a market in which nearly eight of ten generators sold is a Generac. The company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st century electrical grid.

Media Contact: Stephanie Rodgers

Stephanie.Rodgers@Generac.com

Phone: 262.544.4811 Ext. 4456

Mean Green Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mean Green