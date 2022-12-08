M.C. Dean announces third phase expansion in Caroline County, Virginia

TYSONS, Va., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M.C. Dean recently broke ground on a new 168,000-square-foot Modular Mission Critical™ manufacturing and storage facility at its Center for Innovation and Industry in Caroline County, Virginia. The construction marks the third phase of what is now a $48.5 million expansion effort since 2019, which is well above the original commitment by the company set for $25 million.

Construction on the new building began in September 2022 and will be completed by June 1, 2023. The total investment for this portion of the expansion will be $23 million and will serve M.C. Dean's growing workforce in the area of nearly 400 employees.

"The demand for modular delivery, which involves complex design, off-site manufacturing, and digitization of construction activities, continues to grow across our customer base, especially for mission critical environments," said Bill Dean, chief executive officer for M.C. Dean. "This expansion is imperative to our ability to lead the industry in modular systems delivery while bringing even more jobs to the region."

The industrial center serves as the home to Modular Mission Critical™, M.C. Dean's manufacturing facility for customizable, fully integrated, tested, and secure modular products for power, communications, security, life safety, mechanical, and automation systems. The expansion will increase the company's manufacturing space to more than 480,000 square feet, enabling increased production capability for top customers in the data center, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, and federal markets.

"M.C. Dean, a global innovator in modular design and delivery, continues to elevate Caroline County to be a leading technology employment center in the region, stimulating growth and employment while operating in a rural community with an outstanding quality of life," said Reginald Underwood, Chairman, Caroline County Board of Supervisors from the Reedy Church District. "Strategically located along the I-95 corridor between Washington, D.C. and Richmond, Caroline County is ideal for manufacturing and data centers. Caroline County welcomes additional growth and development through technology investment while maintaining thousands of acres of unspoiled natural beauty."

M.C. Dean has made three rounds of investment at this location over the past 19 years with the support of Caroline County and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. Today, the 585-acre site is a cornerstone of the firm's strategic growth and a model for economic development in partnership with Caroline County.

Modular Mission Critical™ is a product line designed and manufactured by M.C. Dean to enable customers to rapidly deploy power, communications, security, life safety, mechanical, and automation systems, regardless of size and complexity.

M.C. Dean is Building Intelligence®. We design, build, operate, and maintain cyber-physical solutions for the nation's most recognizable mission critical facilities, secure environments, complex infrastructure, and global enterprises. The company's capabilities include electrical, electronic security, telecommunications, life safety, automation and controls, audio visual, and IT systems. M.C. Dean is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, and employs more than 5,100 professionals who engineer and deploy automated, secure, and resilient power and technology systems; and deliver the management platforms essential for long-term system sustainability.

