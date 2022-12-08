Edupoint Presents 7th Annual Partner for Life Award to Gwinnett County Public Schools

Trust and innovation are key to partnership between solution provider and school district

MESA, Ariz., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edupoint® Educational Systems, creator of the industry-leading Synergy® Education Platform for K-12 student information and learning management, is pleased to announce that Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) has been selected as the recipient of the company's seventh annual Partner for Life Award. Edupoint Founder and CEO Bob Weathers presented the award to Debbie Durrence, Ed.D., Executive Director for GCPS's Department of Data Governance, at the 2022 Synergy Connect Users Conference last month at the Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tennessee.

Gwinnett County Public Schools is one of the largest school districts in the country, serving a diverse population of approximately 181,000 students across 144 schools in 20 geographic "clusters." The district has nearly doubled in size since 2010, while retaining its collaborative, student-centered culture through the prioritization of teachers and staff support for teachers.

The relationship between Edupoint and GCPS has been one of mutual trust and partnership from the beginning. Gwinnett licensed the full suite of Synergy Education Platform modules in 2014, becoming the first Edupoint client to launch the Synergy Online Registration module before going live with Synergy Student Information System. The district was also an early adopter of Synergy MTSS and the first in Georgia to use Synergy Special Education.

"As we've been able to work with different Edupoint staff and engage in collaborative partnerships around projects, we've become not just a vendor and a school district, but true partners in every sense of the word," said Durrence. "We know that we can come to the table to solution together what will best meet the needs of our students, staff, and families."

"From the start, we have had a unique relationship with Gwinnett County Public Schools," said Bob Weathers, Founder and CEO at Edupoint. "Since the very beginning with the rollout of Synergy Online Registration they have always been interested in maximizing the use of technology to improve processes and better serve their constituents. Working closely together, we have developed a strong mutual trust and respect for each other, and this has helped lay the foundation for the steadfast partnership we have today. I am pleased to recognize Gwinnett County Public Schools as this year's Partner for Life Award recipient."

Edupoint has awarded $10,000 to Gwinnett County Public Schools to be granted as a student scholarship.

About Edupoint Educational Systems

For over 35 years, the leadership of Edupoint Educational Systems has provided well-designed, technologically advanced student data management systems that empower K-12 stakeholders to improve student achievement. Synergy Education Platform by Edupoint is an industry-leading student data management ecosystem built to fit the way educators already work. Synergy is unique among student data management solutions in providing an array of role-based mobile apps designed to give all stakeholders access to the tools they need when and where they need them. More than 5.5 million students use Synergy in 22 states.

Information: https://www.edupoint.com/

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-1208-s2p-edupoint-300dpi.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Edupoint Educational Systems