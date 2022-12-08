ARCH Venture Partners Announces Patrick Weiss as Venture Partner

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCH Venture Partners, one of the world's leading early-stage technology venture firms, today announced the appointment of life sciences industry veteran Patrick Weiss as Venture Partner.

ARCH Venture Partners (PRNewsfoto/ARCH Venture Partners) (PRNewswire)

"Building on nearly a decade of working with Patrick, we are extremely pleased to have him join the ARCH team. ARCH is committed to bringing the best entrepreneurs, experience, value-add perspective and network to advance our portfolio companies. Patrick will add further to those important capabilities," said ARCH Co-founder and Managing Director Keith Crandell.

"I am extremely excited to join ARCH and put my two and a half decades of experience founding and building life science companies to work as a Venture Partner. I look forward to identifying, mentoring and scaling ARCH portfolio companies to transform healthcare and ensure success for investors and founders," said Weiss.

Weiss brings 25 years of experience to ARCH in organizing and building thriving businesses in the life sciences industry. He joins from Twist Bioscience, where he held the position of Chief Operating Officer. At Twist, he played an integral part in developing the company's disruptive DNA synthesis platform and scaling the company from the ground up to the multi-billion-dollar powerhouse it is today. He also helped the company grow from 10 to 1,000 employees and undergo various transitions, most notably from a small seed-stage start-up to a successful publicly traded company. Prior to Twist, he was CEO of Operon Biotechnologies, a global leader in nucleic acid synthesis, sequencing and bio-informatics services. Weiss also held previous roles as Vice President, Gene Silencing at Qiagen, responsible for its RNA synthesis and siRNA product portfolio, and Founder and CEO of Xeragon, a global leader in RNA synthesis and related products.

Weiss holds an M.S. in Organic Chemistry and Economics from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zurich. He is currently a member of the board of directors for Slingshot Biosciences. Weiss is also an inventor on several patents and publications in the field of nucleic acid synthesis and related areas.

About ARCH Venture Partners

ARCH Venture Partners invests in advanced technology companies and is one of the largest early-stage technology venture firms in the United States. The firm is a recognized leader in commercializing technologies developed at academic institutions, corporate research groups and national laboratories. ARCH invests primarily in companies it co-founds with leading scientists and entrepreneurs, bringing innovations in life sciences and physical sciences to market.

For more information, visit www.archventure.com.

Contact:

Morgan Warners

FGS Global

morgan.warners@fgsglobal.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ARCH Venture Partners