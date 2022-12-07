The list recognizes 500 companies for delivering on their environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) commitments.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, announced today that it has been named on Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023. This marks a second consecutive year of recognition from this significant award presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., a world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on December 7, 2022 and can currently be viewed on Newsweek's website.

Univar Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Univar Solutions Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Univar Solutions Named on Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 List

Through publicly available information derived from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), as well as Corporate Citizenship Reporting the 2023 list was built to represent those who have measured and performed well against key performance indicators (KPI). Data gathered includes the independent survey asking United States citizens about their perception of Univar Solutions and its activities related to CSR and ESG.

"We're pleased to mark our second consecutive year of recognition from Newsweek as this further demonstrates our focus on environmental sustainability, social impact, and good governance efforts," said David Jukes, president and chief executive officer. "Throughout the year we've accelerated the integration of our ESG goals across the Company globally as we take our responsibilities seriously and work to consistently demonstrate our ability to deliver on our ambitious goals, including reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050."

Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 recognizes the top 500 into this most distinguished category. Spanning numerous industries, this honor reflects Univar Solutions focus on incorporating sustainability into its operating strategies, processes and culture, Notable highlights from these efforts include mapping out, for the first time, Scope 3 emissions for its entire supply chain, thereby setting the path for broader emissions reduction actions; being recognized as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation, after achieving a score of 100 on the HRC Foundation's Corporate Equality Index; establishing its Community Bonds program focused on corporate philanthropy; defining a natural and sustainable products framework; and increasing on-site generation of renewable electricity as part of the Company's commitment to achieve net-zero operational emissions by 2050.

"I couldn't be more proud to see Univar Solutions again being named on Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies as this reflects the dedication of our hardworking people across the Company," said Jennifer McIntyre, chief people & culture officer and executive ESG lead. "By incorporating ESG into our operating strategies, processes and culture, we are well positioned to make a positive impact on society, the environment and economies around the globe."

View the entire list at: https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-most-responsible-companies-2023

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at www.univarsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements relating to future events and our intentions, beliefs, expectations, and outlook for the future, which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the impacts of the effects of COVID-19 on the Company, the Company's anticipated future results and financial performance, liquidity position and cash flows, actions regarding expense control and cost reductions, expected net synergies from the Nexeo acquisition, capital expenditures and other statements regarding the Company's Streamline 2022 Program and other initiatives. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations and assumptions. A detailed discussion of these factors and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Potential factors that could affect such forward-looking statements include, among others: the sustained geographic spread of the COVID-19 pandemic; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; current and new actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to address or otherwise mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and our customers and suppliers; the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition; other fluctuations in general economic conditions, particularly in industrial production and the demands of our customers and the timing and extent of an economic recovery; significant changes in the business strategies of producers or in the operations of our customers; increased competitive pressures, including as a result of competitor consolidation; significant changes in the pricing, demand and availability of chemicals; our levels of indebtedness, the restrictions imposed by our debt instruments, and our ability to obtain additional financing when needed; the broad spectrum of laws and regulations that we are subject to, including extensive environmental, health and safety laws and regulations; an inability to integrate the business and systems of companies we acquire, including of Nexeo, or to realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; potential business disruptions and security breaches, including cybersecurity incidents; an inability to generate sufficient working capital; increases in transportation and fuel costs and changes in our relationship with third party providers; accidents, safety failures, environmental damage, product quality and liability issues and recalls; major or systemic delivery failures involving our distribution network or the products we carry; operational risks for which we may not be adequately insured; ongoing litigation and other legal and regulatory risks; challenges associated with international operations; exposure to interest rate and currency fluctuations; potential impairment of goodwill; liabilities associated with acquisitions, ventures and strategic investments; negative developments affecting our pension plans and multi-employer pensions; labor disruptions associated with the unionized portion of our workforce; and the other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek, "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Univar Solutions Named on Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023 List (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Univar Solutions Inc.