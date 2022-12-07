Tucker Inks Deal to Become Exclusive US Distributor for Dainese Riding Gear

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tucker Powersports today announced a new, exclusive agreement to distribute the legendary Dainese motorcycle product line to its network of powersports dealers in the United States. The multi-year agreement includes leather and textile riding gear, boots, shoes and Dainese's line of protective armor and airbag D-Air jackets and vests. Dainese products will be available through Tucker later this year.

Italian motorcycle riding gear and footwear company Dainese has signed an exclusive distribution agreement for the USA with Tucker Powersports. (PRNewswire)

"The range of products that this partnership brings to Tucker is outstanding," said Tucker's Jamie Kempinski

Founded by Lino Dainese in Molvena, Italy in 1972, the Dainese company is a leader in the development of protective apparel for active sports. The current motorcycle product line includes D-Air airbag jackets and vests, a product made famous by MotoGP riders Valentino Rossi and Joan Mir, and includes numerous styles of leather and textile suits, jackets, pants and gloves, boots and shoes. The agreement also includes the distribution of Dainese's TCX-branded road, off-road and urban footwear.

"We're thrilled to add Dainese to our roster of great partner companies," said Tucker President and CEO Marc McAllister. "Our dealer network will make Dainese products easily available to riders looking for high-quality riding and protective gear."

Dainese Group CEO Cristiano Silei commented, "I'm excited about signing this agreement with Tucker Powersports, a new milestone in our journey of expansion and consolidation in North America. The US market has always played a crucial role for our Group and I'm sure that choosing a distributor with such a widespread, structured sales network will allow us to achieve increasingly ambitious goals."

"The range of products that this partnership brings to Tucker is outstanding," said Tucker's Director of Business Development Jamie Kempinski. "Dainese's reputation for quality and their eye for style has all of us excited about adding their full motorcycle product line to our portfolio."

ABOUT TUCKER POWERSPORTS

Featuring the most powerful portfolio of parts, accessories and apparel brands in the powersports industry, Tucker distributes top brands and offers its own brands, including Answer, Biker's Choice, BikeMaster, Bully Locks, CoverMax, DragonFire Racing, FirstGear, Kuryakyn, ProTaper/ProTaper Sport, QuadBoss, Speed and Strength, and TwinPower.

Dianese Group CEO Cristiano Silei (left) joins Tucker Powersports CEO Marc McAllister after completing a partnership agreement making Tucker Powersports the exclusive distributor for Dainese motorcycle riding gear and footwear in the USA. (PRNewswire)

Italian motorcycle riding gear and footwear company Dainese has signed an exclusive distribution agreement for the USA with Tucker Powersports. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tucker Powersports