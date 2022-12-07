THX Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Jason Fiber Named to Rolling Stone Culture Council, Community of Leaders Shaping the Future of Culture

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rolling Stone Culture Council, an invitation-only network of leaders on the cutting edge of what's new in culture, has named Jason Fiber as the community's newest member. Jason Fiber, Chief Executive Officer of THX Ltd., a world-class audio and video certification and technology company headquartered in San Francisco, California, was named to Rolling Stone Culture Council based on his contributions in the music and technology sectors. Most recently, this includes the innovations of such THX offerings as THX® Spatial Audio and THX AAA™ (Achromatic Audio Amplifier) technologies. Jason Fiber joins senior leaders from some of the most successful companies across North America and Europe in music, art, fashion, media, food & beverage, sports, gaming, cannabis, and entertainment.

"Jason Fiber is an inspiring leader, and we value the knowledge and experience he will contribute to this community," said Scott Gerber, co-founder of Rolling Stone Culture Council. "The council brings together members with the right mix of expertise, passion, and energy to do great things. Individuals, businesses, and industries all benefit from the learning and collaboration happening inside."

"Joining the Rolling Stone Culture Council is an honor and privilege. I value community building as is the goal of this group. Also, my participation will help THX Ltd. further express our leadership role at the intersection of entertainment and technology, and I look forward to participating with this rich cross-section of industry innovators," said Fiber.

Founded in 2020, Rolling Stone Culture Council is a private, vetted community for influencers, tastemakers, and innovators in the worlds of music, entertainment, media, food & beverage, fashion, sports, gaming and cannabis. Members are invited to share their insights through articles and Expert Panels® for RollingStone.com.

Members connect through a private forum and virtual meetups to share learnings and help one another solve business challenges. They also gain access to exclusive travel, lifestyle, and business benefits.

About THX Ltd.

Founded in 1983 by filmmaker George Lucas, THX Ltd. today continues to excel at empowering great entertainment experiences. The company provides innovative modern technologies and the assurance of superior audio and visual fidelity that truthfully delivers the artist's vision. THX offerings go beyond studios and cinemas to consumer electronics, content, automotive systems, and live entertainment. Its THX® Spatial Audio and patent-rich THX AAA™ audio technologies, and world-class THX® Certification standards, help THX partners bring premium entertainment enjoyment to market in the cinema, home, and mobile lifestyle electronics.

