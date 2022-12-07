Subtle Medical Named to the 2022 CB Insights' Digital Health 150 List

This is the second time CB Insights has recognized Subtle Medical for using AI to improve healthcare

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Subtle Medical to its fourth-annual Digital Health 150 , showcasing the 150 most promising private digital health companies of 2022.

Being accepted into the CB Insights Digital Health 150 list again marks another tremendous milestone for Subtle Medical

Utilizing the CB Insights platform, the research team selected these 150 winners from a pool of over 13,000 private companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on factors including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The research team also reviewed over 3,000 Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.

"Being accepted into the CB Insights Top Digital Health 150 list again marks another tremendous milestone for Subtle Medical," said Enhao Gong, PhD, Founder/CEO of Subtle Medical. "With our deep learning-powered software solutions, hospitals and imaging institutions now have the flexibility to accelerate image acquisition, leading to a new level of efficiency gains and patient experience in medical imaging. We are honored to be mentioned among this elite class of companies using AI to improve healthcare."

Subtle's (AI) software solutions (both FDA cleared and CE marked) have been commercially deployed in over 400 sites worldwide. SubtleMR™ and SubtlePET™ use deep learning to improve the image quality of accelerated MRI and PET scans, boosting exam throughput and profitability for centers, and getting patients in and out of the scanner faster. The company continues to expand globally with the support of recent Series B funding, leading total funding to over $45 million.

Subtle continues to increase their product portfolio, which includes several FDA-pending and/or works in progress: SubtleSYNTH™ , SubtleQC™, SubtleIR™, SubtleGAD™ , and more. SubtleGAD, for example, uses proprietary AI to achieve a 90% reduction in gadolinium contrast dose, potentially resulting in safer contrast-enhanced MRI for staff and patients. Subtle has partnerships with leading pharmaceutical manufacturers, imaging equipment manufacturers, and pharmaceutical clinical trial business companies utilizing its patented accelerated and low dose scanning technology.

"From reimagining clinical care, to leveraging tech like AR/VR to improve surgical training, this year's Digital Health 150 winners are transforming the future of healthcare with digital technology," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "This increasingly global cohort, representing more than 18 countries across five continents, is not only driving better patient outcomes, but making healthcare more accessible. We are excited to follow the meaningful impact and continued success of this year's winners."

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

About Subtle Medical, Inc.

Subtle Medical, Inc. is an innovative healthcare technology company with a suite of software solutions that use deep learning to increase the quality and efficiency of medical imaging. Subtle's software solutions are integrated at hospitals and imaging institutions worldwide. It is a CB Insights Top AI 100 and two-time Digital Health 150 company and is an Nvidia Inception Award Winner. For more information, please visit subtlemedical.com or email sales@subtlemedical.com.

