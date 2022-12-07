Miami International Holdings Reports November 2022 Trading Results; SPIKES Futures, MIAX Options and MIAX Pearl Equities Set Year-to-Date Volume Records

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported November 2022 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).

November 2022 Trading Volume Highlights

Total U.S. multi-listed options market share for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 13.55%, representing a 2.4% year-over-year (YoY) decrease. A total of 115.1 million multi-listed options contracts were executed on the MIAX Exchange Group, representing a 7.7% decrease YoY and an average daily volume (ADV) of 5.5 million contracts. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached 1.2 billion contracts, a decrease of 3.4% from the same period in 2021.

MIAX Options reported record YTD volume of 501.2 million contracts, up 4.5% from the same period in 2021, with volume reaching 51.2 million contracts in November 2022 , a 1.5% YoY increase. Additionally, MIAX Options reported a single day volume record of 3.9 million contracts on November 11, 2022 . MIAX Emerald reported YTD volume of 289.9 million contracts, a 17.2% decrease from the same period in 2021, with volume totaling 26.3 million contracts in November 2022 , a 34.0% YoY decrease. MIAX Pearl reported YTD volume of 392.4 million contracts, a 0.8% decrease from the same period in 2021, with volume totaling 37.6 million contracts in November 2022 , a 9.4% YoY increase.

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reported volume of 2.4 billion shares in November 2022 , representing a 49.2% increase YoY and a monthly market share of 1.02%. Total YTD volume reached a record 27.4 billion shares, a 200.3% increase from the same period in 2021.

In U.S. futures, MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reported trading volume of 235,460 contracts in November 2022 , a 44.0% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached 3.1 million contracts, a decrease of 14.5% from the same period in 2021.

SPIKES® Futures YTD volume reached a record 752,135 contracts, an 11.4% increase YoY. SPIKES Futures volume totaled 34,092 contracts in November 2022 , representing a 75.1% decrease YoY and an average daily volume of 1,623 contracts.

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MGEX volume details are included in the following tables.



Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options Contracts Nov-22 Nov-21 % Chg Oct-22 % Chg Nov-22 Nov-21 % Chg

Trading Days 21 21

21

230 230



U.S. Equity Options Industry 849,328,703 898,166,403 -5.4 % 829,648,516 2.4 % 8,801,910,138 8,572,267,870 2.7 %

MIAX Exchange Group 115,108,818 124,657,770 -7.7 % 107,262,817 7.3 % 1,183,525,471 1,225,107,555 -3.4 %

MIAX Options 51,219,220 50,452,313 1.5 % 46,440,650 10.3 % 501,205,712 479,737,515 4.5 %

MIAX Pearl 37,617,916 34,378,589 9.4 % 35,849,633 4.9 % 392,385,775 395,367,282 -0.8 %

MIAX Emerald 26,271,682 39,826,868 -34.0 % 24,972,534 5.2 % 289,933,984 350,002,758 -17.2 %

Multi-Listed Options ADV Nov-22 Nov-21 % Chg Oct-22 % Chg Nov-22 Nov-21 % Chg

U.S. Equity Options Industry 40,444,224 42,769,829 -5.4 % 39,507,072 2.4 % 38,269,175 37,270,730 2.7 %

MIAX Exchange Group 5,481,372 5,936,084 -7.7 % 5,107,753 7.3 % 5,145,763 5,326,555 -3.4 %

MIAX Options 2,439,010 2,402,491 1.5 % 2,211,460 10.3 % 2,179,155 2,085,815 4.5 %

MIAX Pearl 1,791,329 1,637,076 9.4 % 1,707,125 4.9 % 1,706,025 1,718,988 -0.8 %

MIAX Emerald 1,251,032 1,896,518 -34.0 % 1,189,168 5.2 % 1,260,583 1,521,751 -17.2 %



Multi-Listed Options Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options Market Share Nov-22 Nov-21 % Chg Oct-22 % Chg Nov-22 Nov-21 % Chg

MIAX Exchange Group 13.55 % 13.88 % -2.4 % 12.93 % 4.8 % 13.45 % 14.29 % -5.9 %

MIAX Options 6.03 % 5.62 % 7.4 % 5.60 % 7.7 % 5.69 % 5.60 % 1.7 %

MIAX Pearl 4.43 % 3.83 % 15.7 % 4.32 % 2.5 % 4.46 % 4.61 % -3.3 %

MIAX Emerald 3.09 % 4.43 % -30.2 % 3.01 % 2.8 % 3.29 % 4.08 % -19.3 %





Equities Trading Volume for MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equities Shares (millions) Nov-22 Nov-21 % Chg Oct-22 % Chg Nov-22 Nov-21 % Chg Trading Days 21 21

21

230 230

U.S. Equities Industry 236,072 233,151 1.3 % 241,264 -2.2 % 2,753,705 2,632,915 4.6 % MIAX Pearl Volume 2,403 1,610 49.2 % 2,595 -7.4 % 27,406 9,126 200.3 % MIAX Pearl ADV 114 77 49.2 % 124 -7.4 % 119 40 200.3 % MIAX Pearl Market Share 1.02 % 0.69 % 47.4 % 1.08 % -5.4 % 1.00 % 0.35 % 187.1 %



Futures & Options Trading Volume for MGEX, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Futures & Options Contracts Nov-22 Nov-21 % Chg Oct-22 % Chg Nov-22 Nov-21 % Chg Trading Days 21 21

21

230 230

MGEX Futures Volume 235,460 420,826 -44.0 % 184,807 27.4 % 3,126,961 3,657,950 -14.5 % MGEX ADV 11,212 20,039 -44.0 % 8,800 27.4 % 13,595 15,904 -14.5 %

About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX™), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX™) and Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all three exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism. MIAX also serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).

MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and offers trading in a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures and also serves as the exclusive market for SPIKES Futures. MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM, DCO and cash market services in an array of asset classes.

BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organized in 1971. BSX specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.

Dorman Trading is a full-service Futures Commission Merchant registered with the CFTC.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional offices located in Miami, FL, Minneapolis, MN, Hamilton, Bermuda and Chicago, IL.

To learn more about MIAX visit www.MIAXOptions.com.

To learn more about MGEX visit www.mgex.com.

To learn more about BSX visit www.bsx.com.

To learn more about Dorman Trading visit www.dormantrading.com.

