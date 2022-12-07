InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Way to Store a Face Mask (DNV-440)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to store your face mask when not in use," said an inventor, from Lone Tree, Colo., "so I invented the MASK BAND. My design eliminates the need to store your mask in a pocket, purse or on an unsanitary surface."

The invention provides an improved design for a face mask. In doing so, it ensures that the mask is readily available when needed. As a result, it increases convenience and it helps to prevent lost or forgotten masks. The invention features a unique design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

