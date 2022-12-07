Greenhouse Appoints Kristina Salen as Chief Financial Officer

New Finance Exec Hired as Company Continues Global Growth Trajectory

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse , the hiring software company, announced today that it has hired Kristina Salen as its Chief Financial Officer. Kristina will join the Executive Leadership team and play a key role in helping to scale the company as it continues to grow globally.

A proven strategic and operational finance executive, Kristina has nearly 30 years of experience helping companies grow and scale. She has excelled across a variety of finance and leadership roles, most notably as a technology analyst and investor at Fidelity, then as Etsy's first CFO through taking them public and beyond, and finally as an experienced public company board member at SiriusXM and Cornerstone on Demand.

"As Greenhouse focuses on our next decade of growth, we are investing in strong leaders with a people-first focus," said Daniel Chait, CEO and co-founder at Greenhouse. "Kristina has an incredible background and a unique perspective as an operator, investor and board member that will add immense expertise to Greenhouse. Her depth of experience in building teams and leading businesses will be invaluable as we continue to scale our business and lead in every market where we operate."

In her previous roles as Chief Finance Officer for Etsy, United Masters, Moda Operandi and WWE, Kristina built, scaled and optimized finance teams to a high standard of efficiency.

"I am delighted to be joining Greenhouse for many reasons, but especially because it is a data-driven company that's building software for a higher purpose," said Kristina Salen, Chief Financial Officer. "Greenhouse is dedicated to helping companies compete for top talent while removing bias from the hiring process, and I'm excited to be part of this mission. Greenhouse is ready to scale its already successful business at every level, and I look forward to helping the company grow with intention."

Learn more about Kristina in the Greenhouse blog interview here .

About Greenhouse

Greenhouse is the hiring software company. We help businesses become great at hiring through our powerful hiring approach , complete suite of software and services, Hiring Maturity ™ methodology and large partner ecosystem – so businesses can hire for what's next.

Based in New York City with offices in San Francisco, Denver and Dublin, Greenhouse has 800 employees around the world supporting over 7,000 customers. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Buzzfeed, J.D. Power, Booking.com, Scout24 and The Knot Worldwide use the Greenhouse hiring software platform to improve all aspects of hiring, helping them to attract top talent.

Greenhouse has won numerous awards including Inc. Magazine Best Workplace (2018 – 2022), Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, Crain's Best Places to Work NYC and Mogul's Top 100 Workplaces for Diverse Representation (2022).

