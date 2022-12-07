Fountain launches new platform capabilities to support and empower recruiters

New calendaring functionality enables seamless scheduling and interviewing for hourly workers

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fountain , the world's leading applicant tracking system (ATS) for high-volume hiring, today announces new recruiter tools that support seamless scheduling and interviewing.

Scheduling and conducting interviews are the highest-friction points in hourly hiring and a time-intensive activity for recruiting teams. Recent updates to the Fountain platform support scheduling for in-person and virtual interviews, making it quick and easy for candidates to book time on recruiters' calendars.

"Fountain is leveraging automation to create a customizable, user-friendly software experience that is simple and fast for recruiters," said Sean Behr, CEO of Fountain. "Creating an optimized recruiter experience is paramount to allowing organizations to qualify and hire talent faster. By investing in the recruiter experience, we are opening doors to more opportunities that help recruiters invest time in other areas of the business."

Fountain customers across a variety of industries, including retail, hospitality, food and beverage, logistics, and more, have seen positive results upon integrating the platform with their existing Human Resource Information Systems (HRIS). Fountain's customizability is adaptive to the varying requirements of job openings, locations, and even seasonality. Most recently, Fountain donated its platform to the San Francisco Fire Department to assist in the annual SF Firefighters Toy Program donation drive.

"The customizability of the workflows has allowed us to use Fountain for multiple things during this year's SF Firefighters Toy Program drive," says Jill Peeler, a representative of the San Francisco Fire Department. "It has allowed us to get the application out there, take requests for toy bins and events, and help even more families."

"Today's current talent acquisition (TA) landscape is more challenging than ever before," says Daphne Carmeli, Fountain Advisory Board member, former Target executive, and founder of Deliv and Metreo. "Particularly for organizations who are hiring for hourly roles, recruitment teams are constantly trying to fill positions with employees who are ready to work. To address evolving economic needs, TA teams should identify their current ineffective and time-intensive hiring processes, and look for ways to automate and streamline efficiencies."

About Fountain:

Fountain is the market leader in high volume hiring because its solutions enable customers to get ahead of their hiring goals. Fountain's all-in-one platform enables companies to find qualified candidates and move them from application to onboarding quicker, reducing time to hire from weeks to days—or even hours. By simplifying the screening, interviewing and hiring experience, Fountain's solutions keep applicants happy while ensuring organizations have pipelines full of hourly talent that are ready to work. Hundreds of customers use Fountain's solutions to hire over 3 million workers annually in more than 75 countries. Learn more on Fountain's website or connect via Twitter , LinkedIn , or the Fountain blog .

