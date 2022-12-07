Erickson-Hall Breaks Ground on Palomar College Athletic Facilities

New Football Stadium Will Allow College to Host First Ever Home Games in 76 Years

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 18, 2022, Erickson-Hall Construction Co. joined more than 100 Palomar College faculty and staff, development team members, and community leaders for the groundbreaking of the college's new football stadium and softball fields. The $22.8 million facilities at the San Marcos, CA campus were designed by HMC Architects and funded by the $694 million Proposition M. The bond was approved by voters in 2006, and has resulted in significant modernization and improvements across the district. Construction on the football and softball stadiums is expected to last one year, with completion anticipated in October 2023. The new athletic facility at Palomar College leverages the expertise of Erickson-Hall, a highly experienced contractor for both K-12 and higher education programs.

Daniel A. Lynds, Athletic Director for Palomar College, says, "The new playing surfaces will greatly reduce the risk of injury and help to prolong their athletic careers. Additionally, the high-tech video equipment housed in each facility will provide a platform from which the student athletes can evaluate their progress and more importantly be seen and recruited by four-year institutions."

Since its founding in 1946, Palomar College has never had a football stadium. The college's football team has held its home games at nearby high schools since the program began in 1947. The new football stadium will be able to host up to 3,600 fans, and will include a new synthetic turf field, scoreboard, and a three-story press box with elevator. The stadium will also serve as a venue for large-scale events on campus, including commencement ceremonies, which have in the past been held in an open field adjacent to the campus.

Palomar softball is one of the leading programs in the state, having won eight (8) consecutive Pacific Coast Athletic Conference titles. The new field will offer the team a home that better reflects the caliber of their program. The new 207-seat softball stadium will include batting cages, bullpens, masonry dugouts, a scoreboard, a press box, and a single-story fieldhouse.

Mat Gates, President of Erickson-Hall, states, "The anticipation from the community and student body for Palomar College's new athletic facilities makes it such a rewarding project. We can't wait to celebrate with Palomar College when they can finally host their first home football game, and see their stellar softball team thrive in their new home!"

Lynds adds, "We are ecstatic that we have a partner in Erickson-Hall Construction that realizes the immense impact that these stadiums and their accompanying facilities will have on our students, the institution, and the community. It is obvious that Erickson-Hall shares our commitment to excellence and determination to build amazing athletic facilities at Palomar College."

About Erickson-Hall Construction Co.

Erickson-Hall is a recognized industry leader and has completed over $2 billion in successful construction projects, of which $1.5 billion has been for K-12 and higher education developments. The employee-owned company has been serving the Southern California markets of San Diego, Imperial, Orange, South LA, and Riverside Counties since 1998. Services include preconstruction, general contracting, construction management, design-build, design assist-build, lease-leaseback and program management for educational, fire, essential services, civic, parks, recreation, faith-based, office and healthcare facilities. The company has an award-winning portfolio of completed projects and has received numerous awards for safety. For more information, visit www.ericksonhall.com and find us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/erickson-hall-construction-company.

