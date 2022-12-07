Conagra Brands Employees Raise More Than $530,000 During Annual "United for Change" Campaign

Funds support United Way, the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation (ACLU), and Human Rights Watch

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands announced today the results of its annual "United for Change" employee giving campaign. Raising more than $530,000 to benefit United Way, the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation (ACLU), and Human Rights Watch, the campaign is designed to increase employees' understanding of and to raise funds to address the root causes of poverty while also prioritizing issues of racial and social justice. The Conagra Brands Foundation will also be matching a portion of employee contributions made throughout the duration of the campaign.

With a focus on creating an inclusive culture, Conagra's partnerships with community and social justice organizations are showcased throughout this campaign. By creating connections that help employees better understand the disparities that exist in the community, these relationships provide an opportunity to directly support nonprofits that develop effective programs, empower individuals and strengthen the communities that they serve.

"While our teams take active roles in philanthropic organizations throughout the year, I'm especially humbled by the generous employee-contributions that were made during this year's United for Change campaign," said Robert Rizzo, Senior Director, Conagra Brands Foundation. "Our employees are truly the heart and soul of this organization. They're an engaged, passionate group of people, especially within their own communities, and the care that they have for their neighbors who may be struggling with mental health issues, homelessness, hunger and inequality is unmatched. I am proud to call them colleagues."

Throughout the campaign, more than 2,300 employees from 34 facility and office locations across the United States, Mexico, and Canada contributed personally and provided meaningful gifts to support vital programs in the communities where they live and work. United For Change provides awareness opportunities and a forum for employees to learn from leading nonprofits on topics such as how inflation and the economy are affecting our communities and how small businesses in our neighborhoods are bearing an extra burden during this crisis. The ACLU Foundation, United Way and Human Rights Watch were chosen as partners by Conagra employees for the fundraising campaign. Additionally, representatives from each organization spoke with Conagra team members about their respective missions and the impact that donations make for the groups that they serve.

