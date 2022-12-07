ANEW MEDICAL, INC. Acquires World Wide License to Treat Neurodegenerative Diseases Using a Longevity Protein and Gene Therapy Programs.

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ANEW MEDICAL, INC. ("ANEW" or "the Company") (OTCPK:LEAS), a medical technology holding company announced that it has acquired an exclusive worldwide license from Universitat Autonomous de Barcelona (UAB) and affiliated institutions to a platform technology for discovery and development of cell and gene therapy products based on a proprietary human protein and gene called α-Klotho.

"The new longevity industry is growing quite rapidly and new approaches to creating medications that target the mechanisms of aging to prevent or reverse the diseases of aging are important" says Dr. Joseph Sinkule, the founder and CEO of ANEW MEDICAL (ANEW). Dr. Sinkule goes on to say "In general, aging is the accumulation of molecular damage to cells and tissues – genes making no protein or the wrong proteins, waste products of metabolism, aberrant cells and their harmful behavior, and this simple damage begins to spiral out of control and leading to age-related diseases like heart failure, chronic kidney disease, and neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)."

"We work with a very talented and experienced group in Barcelona, Spain and experts in the U.S., joining together to develop product candidates that solve these problems, using cell and gene therapy approaches to change the paradigm of how these diseases are treated or potentially prevented" stated Dr. Sinkule. "We have chosen the α-Klotho gene and protein as its loss and low blood levels is most directly associated with aging and many age-related diseases – the gene is often called "the anti-aging gene" and was named for "Clotho", one of the Greek goddesses of the three Greek Fates believed by the ancients "to spin the thread of life". The Klotho gene was first identified in 1997 in humans and mammals and works as a humoral factor or hormone that may regulate aging and age-related protein function and senescence (cell aging).

Dr. Shalom Hirschman, the Chief Medical Officer and key medical advisor stated "We plan to first pursue a treatment for ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, as it is uniformly fatal and there are no effective drugs that can actually treat this horrific disease. Our Klotho gene therapy is a unique approach to treating ALS. The therapeutic results generated in experimental animal models of ALS offers great promise for patients afflicted with the disease. We plan to pursue Alzheimer's disease with a corporate partner for the studies are larger, more expensive, and a longer duration. Other neurodegenerative diseases will utilize a tissue-specific promoter, a secreted-Klotho gene variant called s-KL, and adeno-associated virus (AAV) or lipid particles to deliver the gene inside a patient's cells. This type of therapy does not interfere with human chromosomes in the cell nucleus, so it is easy to administer as a relatively safe procedure" says Dr. Hirschman.

About ANEW MEDICAL, INC. - ANEW MEDICAL, INC. (OTC: LEAS) is a technology and medical product holding company focused on the development of therapeutics and diagnostics for a broad range of life-threatening disease indications. The Company has offices in the US and in Spain. ANEW's current portfolio consists of generic oncology drugs that are in short supply in the US, biosimilar biologics targeting cancer and autoimmune diseases, and its proprietary gene therapy program using DNA and RNA as therapeutics and diagnostics.

