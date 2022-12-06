TEQUILA DON JULIO 1942 PARTNERS WITH HIGH-FIDELITY CUSTOM AUDIO BRAND OJAS TO CREATE EXCLUSIVE SPEAKER SYSTEMS FOR THE LOVE OF SIPPING AND LISTENING

The collaboration debuted during Miami Art Week, and an extremely limited run of at-home speakers will be made available for purchase

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A statement from the Artist:

"When I sat down with the team from Tequila Don Julio, they started telling me my same story, only theirs was about a man named Don Julio González who began making tequila back in 1942. His approach to making tequila was very much in line with my approach to making audio products - it's an uncompromised dedication to the purest form of production.

The kind of audio equipment that I design requires a slow and purposeful process. There are no shortcuts in the way that I design and build audio equipment, just in the way that there are no shortcuts in the way that they produce tequila, we both place an extreme emphasis on the quality of core materials used. This precision and dedication is reserved for the highest level of craftsmanship. If something isn't good in its most basic form, we aren't going to just keep trying to modify it until it is good. We use only the best quality ingredients and make something that is pure and beautiful without having to doctor it.

In designing the Tequila Don Julio 1942 x OJAS speakers, we were inspired by the aesthetics of the iconic tall bottle. We chose a deep rich brown walnut veneer on the plywood in reference to the glass. All of the electronics have a copper top plate, which is rare due to the higher cost but again, our brands are all about the quality that goes into every step and this choice is good for sonics. The end result is a refined product crafted for the love of the experience.

Tequila Don Julio 1942 and OJAS have this shared background of creating these really high-end, high-energy nightlife moments. In partnering together our aim is to not only share but also to emphasize the refined nature of our crafts. A lot of people have likely discovered our products in a nightlife setting, but both are rooted in a more deliberate, connoisseur experience. This collaboration is about honoring and appreciating the craft that goes into our products, and we're excited to share it with the world." – Devon Turnbull, Founder of OJAS

Taking inspiration from celebratory occasions of the brands, the Tequila Don Julio 1942 x OJAS collaboration features a large-format event speaker and perfectly crafted at-home speakers. The systems can provide intentional listening and sipping experiences, and also high energy moments inspired by the nightlife environment, where great music and luxury tequila come together to reign supreme. An extremely limited amount of the at-home Tequila Don Julio 1942 X OJAS Artbook Shelf Speakers will drop on OJAS.NYC on December 6th for an SRP of $6,000.

ABOUT TEQUILA DON JULIO

Founded on the pioneering agricultural principles of Don Julio González and his personal pursuit of perfection, Tequila Don Julio revolutionized the tequila industry and set the standard for ultra-premium tequila. The original luxury tequila of choice in Mexico, Tequila Don Julio uses only the highest caliber, fully matured and ripened Blue Agave that has been hand-selected from the rich, clay soils of the Los Altos region of the state of Jalisco. The Tequila Don Julio portfolio includes Tequila Don Julio Blanco, Tequila Don Julio Reposado, Tequila Don Julio Añejo, Tequila Don Julio 70 Cristalino, Tequila Don Julio 1942, and Tequila Don Julio Ultima Reserva. For more information on Tequila Don Julio, please visit www.DonJulio.com.

ABOUT DIAGEO NA

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA

ABOUT OJAS

OJAS is the creative pen name of Devon Turnbull. As a university student studying Audio Engineering he started using the name across a variety of disciplines including graffiti, music, graphic design and clothing design. In 2003 Turnbull co-founded the clothing brand Nom de Guerre with Isa Saalabi, Wil Whitney and Holly Harnsongkram. For the next decade, while primarily working in fashion, the name OJAS was kept alive on sound sculptures Turnbull was crafting for himself and a growing number of audio enthusiasts around the world. With a particular interest in high efficiency speakers and low powered tube amplifiers, OJAS audio equipment aims to bring realistic, natural sound to the listener. OJAS' audio works are the result of two decades of experimentation, engineering and explorations in the audio underground.

