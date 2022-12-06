Simply Business to Offer General Liability Solutions on Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Digital Agent Portal

BOSTON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Business, LLC., a Boston-based digital insurance company focused on small businesses, today announced it will offer general liability insurance through Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. (AUI) , a leading insurance wholesale platform for agents.

On the AUI platform, agents will be able to access general liability solutions through Harborway Insurance*, a wholly owned subsidiary of Simply Business. The solutions are specifically designed for small business owners with up to four employees in the handyperson, carpentry, independent contractors and gig economy sectors.

"Independent agents have a long history of helping small businesses grow with confidence," said David Summers, Group CEO. "The partnership with Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. expands our reach into the important wholesale agent distribution channel and demonstrates our commitment to providing small business owners with simplicity, choice and value for insurance."

"We are thrilled to partner with Simply Business," said Will Chambers, Director of Digital Partnerships at Appalachian Underwriters. "Their commitment to building a quality insurance product, through a digital, intuitive platform reflects Appalachian's long-standing pledge to make business easy for our retail agent clients."

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. currently works with 30,000 insurance agencies and over 110,000 individually appointed agents.

For more information, please visit SimplyBusiness.com .

About Simply Business

Simply Business is changing the way small business owners find business insurance by offering customers tailored insurance coverage online. The company began in the United Kingdom and expanded to the United States in 2017, naming Boston home. With over 900,000 customers globally, Simply Business has become a leader in the space through its commitment to a customer-first model, focusing heavily on simplicity, choice and value.

*Harborway Insurance policies are underwritten by Spinnaker Insurance Company and reinsured by Munich Re, an A+ (Superior) rated insurance carrier by AM Best. Harborway Insurance is a brand name of Harborway Insurance Agency, LLC, an affiliate of Simply Business, LLC, and a licensed insurance producer in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

About Appalachian Underwriters Inc.

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. (AUI) is a full-service MGA and wholesale insurance brokerage, providing independent agents a national outlet to multiple specialized markets for workers' compensation, commercial, life, and personal lines of insurance. Appalachian Underwriters is wholly owned by Acrisure, LLC. To learn more, please visit www.appund.com.

Simply Business Media Contact

Jackie Dunn

Jackie.dunn@simplybusiness.com

