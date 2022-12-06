McGraw Hill Acquires Boards & Beyond, On-Demand Video Platform for Medical Students

Acquisition expands McGraw Hill's position as a leading provider of trusted medical learning resources to students and professionals

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McGraw Hill today announced that it has acquired Ryan Medical Education LLC, d/b/a Boards & Beyond, a provider of on-demand video libraries and comprehensive online resources that help medical students efficiently learn fundamentals of medical basic sciences and clinical medicine.

The acquisition expands McGraw Hill's digital capabilities and deep presence in the medical education sector, supplementing the company's authoritative, trusted content and powerful digital platforms with Boards & Beyond's dynamic, video-driven instruction and high-quality assessment content.

Medical students and professionals already rely on McGraw Hill for learning content throughout their education journeys and careers. McGraw Hill resources like Harrison's Principles of Internal Medicine and its AccessMedicine digital subscription services are used by millions of clinicians worldwide.

"Boards & Beyond's cutting edge online learning resources are an ideal complement to McGraw Hill's expansive suite of medical learning tools," said Scott Grillo, President of McGraw Hill's Global Professional group. "Combining the strengths of both organizations will create a complete, well-rounded offering for students at critical junctions in their medical education careers with digital-first resources that are aligned with how today's students learn. We're excited to welcome the talented team at Boards & Beyond to McGraw Hill."

"We're thrilled to become part of the McGraw Hill family and join such an iconic, trusted brand that is synonymous with high-quality content and allows us to significantly expand our reach through longstanding partnerships with medical institutions around the world," said Dr. Jason Ryan, CEO and Founder of Boards & Beyond.

McGraw Hill is a portfolio company of Platinum Equity. Boards & Beyond is McGraw Hill's second acquisition since Platinum Equity acquired the company in 2021.

"We are delivering on our promise to help McGraw Hill accelerate its digital transformation in core markets like healthcare," said Platinum Equity Partner Jacob Kotzubei and Platinum Equity Managing Director Matthew Louie in a joint statement. "We will continue working with the team and providing the resources the company needs to pursue more opportunities to drive growth organically and through acquisitions."

