InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Motorcycle Lift (FED-2438)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a better and safer way to load, steady, and secure a heavy motorcycle onto a lift and without an assistant," said one of two inventors, from Winlock, Wash., "so we invented the POWER SQUEEZE. Our design avoids unnecessary delays and it keeps the bike from unexpectedly toppling over."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way for one person to mount a motorcycle into position on a lift. In doing so, it eliminates the need for assistance. As a result, it increases control and convenience and it saves time and effort. The invention features a reliable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for motorcycle owners and motorcycle mechanics.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FED-2438, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp