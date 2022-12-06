BALTIMORE ARCHDIOCESE SEX ABUSE SURVIVORS, ADVOCATES, AND THEIR CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEYS, HOLD INITIAL PRESS CONFERENCE, NOON TOMORROW

Advocates Gemma Hoskins ("The Keepers") and David Lorenz (SNAP) among participants

Summary

Baltimore-based Jenner Law, P.C. and Delaware-headquartered Grant & Eisenhofer, P.A., catastrophic injury law firms with vast experience representing victims/survivors of life-altering, systemic sexual assault-abuse, will hold a joint press conference tomorrow to discuss the latest developments in their new, joint representation of clients – including Baltimore Archdiocese- survivors, and their advocates – seeking truth, transparency and accountability related to the state Special Investigating Grand Jury proceedings. This is the initial media update by the legal team.

When & Where

Noon, Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Jenner Law, P.C. – Meadow Mill, 3600 Clipper Mill Rd., Suite 240, Baltimore, MD 21211

Participants Include

Advocate Gemma Hoskins , Former Keough Student/Retired Teacher-"Keeper"

Advocate David Lorenz , Director of the Maryland Chapter, SNAP (Survivors Network For Those Abused by Priests)

Survivors/Former Students at Archbishop Keough High School

Legal Team

Coverage Note

Participants will present brief remarks followed by a Q&A session.

Access to the venue for set-up begins at 11 a.m.. Parking is available at the site.

