Alteryx Ventures Announces Strategic Investment in MANTA

Alteryx Invests in MANTA to Bring Enterprise Data Lineage to Analytics Automation

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation company, has announced a strategic investment in MANTA, the data lineage company. MANTA enables enterprises to achieve full visibility into the most complex data environments. With this investment from Alteryx Ventures, MANTA will be able to bolster product innovation, expand its partner ecosystem, and grow in key markets. Alteryx's investment in MANTA furthers the company's commitment to enterprise governance, risk, and compliance and accelerates joint product integration.

MANTA empowers data professionals and IT departments to ensure data pipeline health across the enterprise. Alteryx's deep roots in enabling analytics democratization within many of the largest and most complex global enterprises makes it an ideal partner in establishing strong governance practices. Combined, the two companies create an end-to-end solution that enables organizations to deeply understand data lineage, including how data moves through a company, where it originated, how it is transformed and analyzed, and ultimately where it's used. This creates a meaningful audit trail for compliance.

"We are excited to work with MANTA to help companies gain visibility into their data environments. Both companies share a common mission to enable analytics adoption at scale," said Jay Henderson, SVP of Product Management, Alteryx. "The MANTA Data Lineage Platform will be a strong partner to our customers looking to efficiently grow their analytics footprint within their teams."

Commenting on this partnership, Tomas Kratky, MANTA CEO and Founder, said, "Data Lineage is becoming the cornerstone of a modern data management strategy and is at the core of advanced concepts like data fabric, enabling businesses to fully operationalize data and boost internal productivity. We are proud to partner with Alteryx to advance our innovation even further and support our growing customer base on their data journey."

Alteryx Ventures invests in companies with innovative technology and services that complement Alteryx's analytics and data science products and encourage innovation within the analytics ecosystem. Alteryx's vision centers on enabling every person to achieve breakthrough outcomes from data through analytics automation, data science, and unprecedented ease of use.

About MANTA

MANTA is a world-class data lineage platform that helps fix your blind spots and offers a line of sight into your data environment. By automatically scanning your data environment, MANTA builds a powerful map of all data flows and delivers it through a native UI and other channels to both technical and non-technical users. With MANTA, everyone gets full visibility and control of their data pipeline. Visit getmanta.com to learn how MANTA can help your company leverage data as a true corporate asset.

About Alteryx

Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) powers analytics for all by providing our leading Analytics Automation Platform. Alteryx delivers easy end-to-end automation of data engineering, analytics, reporting, machine learning, and data science processes, enabling enterprises everywhere to democratize data analytics across their organizations for a broad range of use cases. More than 8,000 customers globally rely on Alteryx to deliver high-impact business outcomes. To learn more, visit www.alteryx.com.

