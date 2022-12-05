Top Prince George's County, MD Technology Firms Partner with Government and Nonprofits to Implement Strategy Aimed at Cultivating Greater Wealth for Minorities

Tech Prince George's aims to leverage technology to deliver interceptive results by the year 2030

LARGO, Md., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An initial consortium of five minority-led technology firms has teamed up to announce the formation of a new initiative, Tech Prince George's, that is focused on significantly increasing the per capita income of county residents and repositioning Prince George's County, MD as the wealthiest majority-minority county in the nation in advance of the year 2030 by focusing exclusively on information technology as the preferred industry sector. The five initial technology partner firms are Cloudforce, Immersive Concepts, Strativia, Inncuvate, and Wave Welcome.

As the direct result of Prince George's County losing a proud designation it previously held for decades, of being the wealthiest minority county in the country, Tech Prince George's is intended to serve as an interceptive strategy, through cultivating the growth of minority owned and led tech enterprises, forming career pipelines for tech employees, and introducing wealth creation strategies. Tech Prince George's is positioning its Vision 2030 strategy as an initiative that leverages technology as a disrupter, enabler, and equalizer.

Prince George's County Council Member (At-Large) Mel Franklin congratulated the consortium on their new partnership. "Tech Prince George's has the potential to transform the technology sector in Prince George's County. The new economy will be based on innovation and nurturing the ecosystem for minority-led tech firms will be a critical component of making Prince George's County an entrepreneurial leader in the 21st century economy. I fully support Tech Prince George's efforts and stand ready to assist them in this new endeavor."

Through its online portal, techpgc.org, which relies heavily upon insights that are made available through data analytics, Tech Prince George's will engage directly with concerned individuals and businesses to provide digital access to an online repository of metrics, vetted minority candidates, career opportunities and an e-marketplace of minority led technology firms. This portal provides visibility into the technical talent and ingenuity of minority Prince George's County residents and businesses.

A key element of the Tech Prince George's will be a ratings and ranking engine that measures the real-time impact of our efforts against myriad key performance indicators that range from the average size of minority technology firms to the career placement of our minority technology workforce. Prince George's County's quantitative progress toward per capita salary increase will be tracked and displayed on the portal in real-time.

Another important feature of the Tech Prince George's portal is a consolidated view into the public partner pledges, in support of our Vision 2030 efforts which, although aggressive, are measurable and achievable. This feature will also provide visibility into the follow through and effectiveness of those same pledges.

Together these solutions aim to leverage the interplay between industry, government, higher education, and nonprofit organizations to create scalable, repeatable models for addressing and resolving the acknowledged wealth disparity gaps for minorities that are critical to our great nation's continued success.

About Tech Prince George's

Tech Prince George's is a new collaborative that is focused on leveraging technology to develop and implement innovative solutions to increase the per capita income of Prince George's County, MD residents by the year 2030. Our mission is to increase the annual revenue and profit margins for minority-owned technology companies, ensure well-paying jobs for all qualified tech workers, and aid in the delivery of technology-led services to county residents. This will be accomplished by combining technology and hands-on engagements that are focused on the elimination of inhibitors that impede wealth creation for minorities.

