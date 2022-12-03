Greenspring Media Announces Winners of the Second Annual Midwest Home Design Awards

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspring Media, publisher of Midwest Home magazine, recognized the best of the best in design for the home and commercial industries at the Midwest Home Design Awards Gala, bestowing 177 awards to 60 different companies at a black-tie event at the Radisson Blu – Mall of America on Friday, December 2, 2022.

James McNeal Architecture & Design (JMAD) and Rehkamp Larson Architects, both based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, earned the most first place awards with five each, and Sustainable Nine Design + Build, also based in Minneapolis, received the highest total number of individual awards with 10. The Best in Show honor—awarded to the project that received the highest average score across all categories from the panel of judges—was bestowed on Alexander Design Group Inc. for its, "Coastal Bay" project, which was also recognized as the first-place winner in Lakeside Home.

More than 480 entries were evaluated across 61 categories from 82 companies, honoring first, second, and third places in each category. An independent panel of judges evaluated the entries, and the 10 judges were drawn from national media, respected academic institutions, and private practices. Their expertise reflects a broad spectrum of related professions, including architecture, building, remodeling, interior design, and landscape design. The judges were:

Katelyn Bloomquist , editor of Midwest Home

Kyoungmee Byun, Northern State University

Raúl Rodríguez García, REX Architecture

Kevin Hart , Kevin Hart Associates

André Hilton, JORDANHILTON Interiors

Jenna LeBlanc , Jenna Sue Designs

Amy Nelson , editor of Minnesota Monthly (former editor of Spaces)

Jonathan Rachman , Jonathan Rachman Design

Breanna Robles , Studio Zewde

Nahal Sohbati, Topophyla Landscape Design

An elite group of industry-leading companies helped Greenspring Media bring the 2022 Midwest Home Design Awards to life: Vetter Stone, ABC Arrow Building Center, Manomin Resawn Timbers, and Phantom Screens. All winners will be featured in the January/February issue of Midwest Home magazine and through an omni-channel marketing campaign across Greenspring Media's print and digital mediums and in-person events. Additional information is available at MidwestHome.com/DesignAwards.

Greenspring Media is a 57-year-old multi-platform communications company specializing in the creation and distribution of lifestyle content that connects readers and viewers to advertisers and marketing partners. Greenspring Media publishes over 50 publications, including Minnesota Monthly, Midwest Home, Meetings + Events, and Group Tour Magazines; a full service suite of digital services including Google Display and Programmatic Advertising, Paid Social Media Advertising, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Website Remarketing, Video and OTT Advertising.

