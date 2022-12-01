Innoforce Opens GMP Manufacturing Facility & Corporate Headquarters in Hangzhou, China to Provide CDMO Services for Global Supply of RNA, Cell & Gene Therapies

The new site adds to its capacity in China & US to provide end-to-end process development and global manufacturing services for advanced therapies

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoforce, a global provider of end-to-end contract development and manufacturing services (CDMO), today announced that it commenced GMP manufacturing at its new site in Hangzhou, China. The new facility is built to offer process development & manufacturing services for the global supply of RNA, plasmid DNA, viral vectors, and cell therapeutics through research, clinical and commercial stages. It will also serve as the corporate headquarters for the company.

Innoforce Logo (PRNewsfoto/Innoforce Pharmaceuticals) (PRNewswire)

The company is investing a total of more than $200 million in its 550,000 square-foot advanced therapies manufacturing base with a full suite of technology platforms. The GMP manufacturing space is designed with separate areas for plasmids production with three 30-liter bioreactors, viral vectors production using 200- and 500-liter bioreactors, and cell therapies in up to 8 suites using leading automated production platforms. RNA capabilities include industry-standard in-vitro transcription processing and optimized lipid-nanoparticle (LNP) formulation. In addition, process development & analytics labs, fill-finish lines, and modern warehousing position the site to meet the diverse needs of clients bringing advanced therapies to market.

"Innoforce is committed to enabling innovative RNA, cell, and gene therapeutics, supported by our new world-class manufacturing and development hub and expertise of our professional colleagues," commented Dr. Yuling Li, Chief Executive Officer of Innoforce. "We're thrilled to open our new site, which is among the largest RNA, cell & gene therapy manufacturing sites in Asia, and one of few in the world to integrate such a comprehensive platform in one base."

Dr. Min Zhu, Senior Vice President of CDMO Operations, said, "Building on existing capabilities, including our outstanding workforce, scale, and modern technology platforms, we are well-positioned to help clients overcome common pain points and bring revolutionary advanced therapies to market. We believe our platform can support clients to reduce cycle times, increase efficiency, and ensure supply reliability that meets international regulators' requirements."

Innoforce's RNA, cell & gene therapy site is strategically established within the company's Bioinnovation Campus at the heart of a rapidly growing biotech innovation corridor in China and is advantageously located near a major international transportation hub and leading universities. The campus is expected to attract other biotherapeutic enterprises, including a biologic drugs manufacturing operation that Innoforce established with a leading international life sciences supplier. In addition, Innoforce will establish its global headquarters and expects to employ over 300 people on-site by the end of 2023.

About Innoforce

Innoforce is a partnership-focused biopharmaceutical company established to enable and accelerate the innovation of breakthrough Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products and Biologics. Innoforce offers end-to-end contract development and manufacturing service (CDMO), including GMP manufacturing of RNA, plasmid DNA, viral vectors, and cell therapies. In addition, through a joint venture with a leading international supplier of life sciences products and services, the company provides CDMO services for antibody and protein drugs. Innoforce's capabilities for incubating and developing cell, gene, and advanced biological therapies companies to rapidly and efficiently bring cutting-edge treatments that impact patients' lives worldwide. More information is available at https://www.innoforcepharma.com/

Media contact:

Min Zhu, Senior VP, CDMO Operations

cdmo@innoforcepharma.com

Telephone: +86-571-82816679

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Innoforce Pharmaceuticals